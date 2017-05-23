105th annual Old Timers reunion to be held June 3

RBC | There are few traditions that span five generations and last more than 100 years. The Pioneers Association Old Timers Reunion is one of those time honored traditions that began with J.W. Sheridan as the president 105 years ago.

This year his great-granddaughters, Molly Turner and Hallie Blunt, are the co-presidents of the Pioneers Association. In fact, this year marks the first year Sheridan’s great-great-grandson is eligible to attend. It is with great pride the Pioneers Association invites you to this year’s celebration.

The theme is “Ride For The Brand,” something generations of ranchers have been doing in Rio Blanco County for years. It is a theme that represents loyalty and dedication, and that is what the Pioneer’s Association wants to embrace about this great county. The concept of working together to accomplish what is necessary and then spending time together to appreciate it.

The committee has a fun evening planned with the doors opening at 3 p.m. to invite people to share their stories as the Rio Blanco Historical Society will be “preserving our history” by recording interviews. There will be a slide show with branding pictures from several local brandings, a recording of previous stories from Old Timers, a brief business meeting, dinner provided by Ma Famiglia’s and then a live band for music and dancing. Come out and enjoy an evening of fun, friendship and tradition June 3 at the Fairfield Center. It is a great way to celebrate class reunions as well; tables can be reserved by request.

Tickets are available online at rbcpioneers.org/registration/. You can also mail in your registration or contact committee members for more information.

