2017 Rio Blanco County fair results

RBC | The Colorado State Fair activities in Pueblo start this week and continue through next week. According to our the Rio Blanco County Extension office, exhibitors expected to be taking animals to state fair include Macy Collins, Marryn and Hayden Shults, Kolbi and Kaden Franklin, Samantha Lapp, Ryan Mergelman and Halle Ahrens. 4-H participants who have been nominated to take projects to state fair include 15 in shooting sports, six in clothing construction, three in leathercraft, three in food and nutrition, two in model rocketry, and one each in heritage arts, entomology, gardening and sportsfishing.
The livestock 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship competition at the county fair focuses on the individual competitor rather than on a participant’s animal. To qualify for the event, a competitor must have placed first or second in the beef, sheep, swine, goat or horse showmanship events. There are junior, intermediate and senior divisions. Contestants are judged on their ability to show each livestock species using another competitor’s animal. The Round Robin is considered by some to be the master showmanship endeavor.
In the senior division (14-18 years old), Round Robin grand champion this year was Samantha Lapp followed by her kid sister, Kacie Lapp, as reserve grand champion. In the intermediate division (11-13 year olds), Tatum Kennedy was grand champion followed by Autumn Hobbs as reserve grand champion. In the junior division (8-10 years old), Ryan Mergelman was grand champion while Braydin Raley was reserve grand champion.
Belt buckles for the contest winners are sponsored by Barbara and Mike Sullivan, Sullivan Car Wash, Bank of the San Juans, Strang Herefords and Black Angus, American Ag Credit and Honnen Equipment. Rio Blanco County Abstract is the cash sponsor for the event. Kathy Collins has been the leader for this event, and has been the leader or an assistant for Round Robin for at least 20 years.
This year’s county fair was dedicated to Adair Norman of Rangely, who has served on the county fair board for 20 years. He is currently serving as the vice-president of the fair board. Getting his girls involved with 4-H led to him being involved. His children share in his love for animals and being involved with the community. Norman served in the U.S. Navy, on the Rangely School board, Silver Springs water board, and as a deacon at Rangely’s First Baptist Church. He is the chairman of the livestock sale committee and is one of the reasons the livestock sale is so successful, according to RBC Extension agent Bill Ekstrom.
4-H / FFA BEEF
Kolbi Franklin, Market Beef, Overall Reserve Champion
Macy Collins, Breeding Beef, Grand
Kolbi Franklin, Breeding Beef, Reserve
Charlie Rogers, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award
Leah Wood, Jr. Showmanship, Grand
Hayden Shults, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve
Marryn Shults, Int. Showmanship, Grand
Kaden Franklin, Int. Showmanship, Reserve
Kolbi Franklin, Sr. Showmanship, Grand
Macy Coliins, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve
4-H / FFA SWINE
Marryn Shults, Champion Market Swine, Overall Grand Champion
Hallie Ahrens, Reserve Champion Swine, Overall Reserve Champion
Rylee and Jadence Wagner, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award
Hayden Shults, Jr. Showmanship, Grand
Ryann Mergelman, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve
Marryn Shults, Int. Showmanship, Grand
Sarah Kracht, Int. Showmanship, Reserve
Halle Ahrens, Sr. Showmanship, Grand
Samantha Lapp, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve
4-H / FFA SHEEP
Macy Collins, Market Lamb, Overall Grand Champion
Tatumn Kennedy, Market Lamb, Overall Reserve Champion
Ryann Mergelman, Breeding Ewe, Grand
Macy Collins, Breeding Ewe, Reserve
Kacey Lapp, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award
Ryann Mergelman, Jr. Showmanship, Grand
Braydin Raley, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve
Tatumn Kennedy, Int. Showmanship, Grand
Autumn Hobbs, Int. Showmanship, Reserve
Macy Collins, Sr. Showmanship, Grand
Kacie Lapp, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve
4-H / FFA GOAT
Macy Collins, Market Goat, Overall Grand Champion
Tatumn Kennedy, MarketGoat, Overall Reserve Champion
Macy Collins, Breeding Goat, Grand
Brynley Barton, Breeding Goat, Reserve
Dechlin and Savannah Taylor, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award
Clay Allred, Jr. Showmanship, Grand
Mathew Willey, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve
Tatumn Kennedy, Int. Showmanship, Grand
Dawson Willey, Int. Showmanship, Reserve
Macy Collins, Sr. Showmanship, Grand
Dayton Willey, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve
OPEN GOAT
Mathew Willey, Champion Female, Grand
Dusty Musser, Reserve Female, Reserve
4-H / FFA RABBIT
Whitney Rusher, 4-H Doe, Grand
Hayden Garcia, 4-H Buck, Grand
Hayden Garcia, Market 4-H Rabbit Pen, Grand
Brooke Archuleta, Market 4-H Rabbit Pen, Reserve
Hayden Garcia, Jr. Showmanship, Grand
Jade Miller, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve
Nevaeh LeBlanc, Int. Showmanship, Grand
Brooke Archuleta, Int. Showmanship, Reserve
Sierra Gomez, Sr. Showmanship, Grand
OPEN RABBIT
Hayden Garcia,, Best in Show
Hayden Garcia,, Best in Show Opposite Sex
4-H / POULTRY
Emily Archuleta, Market Poultry, Overall Grand Champion
Jared Henderson, Market Poultry, Overall Reserve Champion
Ella Hubbard, Jr. Showmanship, Grand
Reed Goedert, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve
Drake Miller, Int. Showmanship, Grand
Ty Goedert, Int. Showmanship, Reserve
Mary Baylie, Sr. Showmanship, Grand
Sarina Goedert, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve
Jared Henderson, 1st Place TURKEY
Emily Archuleta, 1st Place CHICKEN Pen
Hayden Garcia, 1st Place DUCK Pen
Jared Henderson, HERDSMAN, Small Animal Herdsman Award
OPEN POULTRY
Montey Franklin, Best in Show
Ann Franklin, Best in Show-TURKEY
DOG SHOW
Eva Scritchfield, High Point- Obedience and Show, Overall Grand Champion
Abbi Schwartz, High Point- Obedience and Show, Overall Reserve Champion
Eva Scritchfield, Showmanship Jr. Novice, 1st Place
Jacob Roberts, Showmanship Jr. Novice, 2nd Place
Abbi Schwartz, Showmanship Int. Novice, 1st Place
Eva Scritchfield, Obedience Beginner Novice A, 1st Place
Jacob Roberts, Obedience Beginner Novice A, 2nd Place
Jazzmyn Wakefield, Obedience Novice A, 1st Place
Grace Roberts, Obedience Novice B, 1st Place
Montey Franklin, Obedience Novice B, 2nd Place
HORSE SHOW
Neil Brennan, Team Roping #1/ OPEN, Header-1st Place
Ryan Vroman, Team Roping #1/ OPEN, Heeler-1st Place
Dee Norell, Team Roping #2/Mixed Team and Century, Header-1st Place
Bill Plummer, Team Roping #2/Mixed Team and Century, Heeler-1st Place
Joe Wood, Team Roping #3/ Switch Ender Team, Header-1st Place
Ryan Vroman, Team Roping #3/ Switch Ender Team, Heeler-1st Place
Lane Anderson, Team Roping #4/ Jr.-Sr. and All Girls, Header-1st Place
Dee Norell, Team Roping #4/ Jr.-Sr. and All Girls, Heeler-1st Place
Chance Lucchesi, Team Roping #5/ Jr. Youth (18 and Under), Header-1st Place
Drake Groom, Team Roping #5/ Jr. Youth (18 and Under), Heeler-1st Place
HORSE SHOW: HIGH POINT AWARDS
Landree Tate, Performance-PeeWee, Grand Champion
Leah Wood, Performance-Junior, Grand Champion
Deana Wood, Performance-Int., Grand Champion
Amber Elliot, Performance-Senior, Grand Champion
Kathy Buffham, Performance-Adult, Grand Champion
Hattie Brennan, Speed-PeeWee, Grand Champion
Braydin Raley, Speed-Junior, Grand Champion
Melayni Wangnild, Speed-Int., Grand Champion
Grace McSweeney, Speed-Senior, Grand Champion
Julie Wernsman, Speed-Adult, Grand Champion
Mollee Vroman, Performance-PeeWee, Reserve Champion
Eva Scritchfield, Performance-Junior, Reserve Champion
Karli Wagner, Performance-Int., Reserve Champion
Grace McSweeney, Performance-Senior, Reserve Champion
Tashina Edinger, Performance-Adult, Reserve Champion
Mollee Vroman, Speed-PeeWee, Reserve Champion
Jace Vroman, Speed-Junior, Reserve Champion
Trae Kennedy, Speed-Int., Reserve Champion
Amber Elliot, Speed-Senior, Reserve Champion
Suann Anderson, Speed-Adult, Reserve Champion
HORSE SHOW: HALTER AWARDS
Tashina Edinger, Halter Mare, Grand Champion
Kathy Buffham, Halter Gelding, Grand Champion
Suann Anderson, Halter Mare, Reserve Champion
Shelley Massey, Halter Gelding, Reserve Champion
HORSE SHOW: 4-H CHAMPIONS
Leah Wood, Showmanship-Junior, Grand Champion
Deana Wood, Showmanship-Int., Grand Champion
Madison Kindler, Showmanship-Senior, Grand Champion
Jade Miller, Showmanship-Junior, Reserve Champion
Hadley Franklin, Showmanship-Int., Reserve Champion
Leah Wood, Horsemanship-Junior, Grand Champion
Deana Wood, Horsemanship-Int., Grand Champion
Eva Scritchfield, Horsemanship-Junior, Reserve Champion
Emily Amick, Horsemanship-Int., Reserve Champion
ROUND ROBIN
Samantha Lapp, Senior, Grand Champion
Kacie Lapp, Senior, Reserve Champion
Tatumn Kennedy, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Autumn Hobbs, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
Ryann Mergelman, Junior, Grand Champion
Braydin Raley, Junior, Reserve Champion
RATE OF GAIN
Hayden Shults, Beef (3.79 pounds per day), 1st Place
Marryn Shults, Beef (3.32 pounds per day), 2nd Place
ULTRASOUND/ CARCASS
SHEEP LEAD
Skylar Wilson, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 1st Place
Ari Theos, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 2nd Place
Dustin Ward, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 3rd Place
Trevor Gould, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 4th Place
Cambrey Rogers, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 1st Place
Riley Wilson, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 2nd Place
Brodee Kilduff, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 3rd Place
Joie Coryell, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 4th Place
Jada Gould, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 5th Place
Thomas Theos, Wee Peep Boys-(3-5 years), 1st Place
JB Raley, Wee Peep Boys-(3-5 years), 2nd Place
Milo Brennan, Wee Peep Boys-(3-5 years), 3rd Place
Mollee Vroman, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 1st Place
Hattie Brennan, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 2nd Place
Aaron Archuleta, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 3rd Place
Cienna Rogers, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 4th Place
Jill Ward, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 5th Place
Taylor Kirkpatrick, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 6th Place
BRED AND FED CONTEST
Hayden Shults, Beef-Rate of Gain, 1st Place
Marryn Shults, Beef-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place
Macy Collins, Sheep-Rate of Gain, 1st Place
Tatumn Kennedy, Sheep-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place
Justin Allred, Swine-Rate of Gain, 1st Place
Drake Miller, Swine-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place
Macy Collins, Goat-Rate of Gain, 1st Place
Dawson Willey, Goat-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place
INDOOR AND 4-H PROJECTS RESULTS
PROJECT OR DEPARTMENT
PARTICIPANT, CATEGORY, AGE DIVISION, SPECIAL AWARD/PLACING
DEPT. 11-HORTICULTURE AND FIELD CROPS
CLASSES 1-47 VEGETABLES
Donna Collins, Leaf Lettuce, Senior, Best in Show
Connie Kelley, Most Blue Ribbons Dept 11 and 12
CLASSES 1-47 VEGETABLES
Betty Lou Moyer, Hot Peppers, Adult, Grand Champion
Kelly Scott, Green Beans, Adult, Reserve Champion
Sally Collins, Cherry Tomatoes, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 48-57 FRUITS
Thomas Theos, Raspberries, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Kathy Thorsby, Rhubarb, Adult, Grand Champion
CLASSES 58-62 NOVELTY VEGETABLES
Eli Bennett, Vegetable Flower, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
CLASSES 63-70 FRESH HERBS
Dorothy Chappell, Basil, Senior, Grand Champion
Dorothy Chappell, Parsley, Senior, Reserve Champion
Karen Arnold, Mint, Adult, Grand Champion
Karen Arnold, Lavender, Adult, Reserve Champion
DEPT. 12-FLOWERS
Connie Kelley, QUEEN OF THE SHOW
RBC Treasurers Office, Business Challenge, Office, Grand Champion
CLASSES 1-55 CUT FLOWERS
Thelma Adams, Daisy, Senior, Grand Champion
Elaine Jordan, Snap Dragons, Senior, Reserve Champion
Connie Kelley, Red Gladiolas, Adult, Grand Champion
Connie Kelley, Calendula, Adult, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 56-64 POTTED PLANTS
Kathy Thorsby, Blooming Plant, Adult, Grand Champion
Karen Arnold, Potted Plant, Adult, Reserve Champion
Hayden Garcia, Cacti, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Bonnie Coryell, African Violet, Senior, Grand Champion
CLASSES 65-75 FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS
Thomas Theos, Flower Arrangement, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
DEPT. 13-FOODS
DIVISION 2-BAKED GOODS
Sienna Rogers, Baked Goods, Mentor and Me, BEST IN SHOW
Hayden Garcia, Baked Goods, Youth/under 14, BEST IN SHOW
Elaine Jordan, Baked Goods, Adult, BEST IN SHOW
CLASSES 1-8 PIES
Elaine Jordan, Apple Pie, Senior, Grand Champion
CLASSES 11-23 CAKES
Eva Scritchfield,, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion
CLASSES 31-43 YEAST BREADS
Mona Avery, Cinnamon Rolls, Senior, Grand Champion
Dorothy Chappell, Whole Wheat Rolls, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 51-58 QUICK BREADS
Hayden Garcia, Banana Bread, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion
Rose Cochran, Strawberry Bread, High School, Grand Champion
Rose Cochran, Banana Bread, High School, Reserve Champion
Sally Collins, Zucchini Bread, Senior, Grand Champion
Elaine Jordan, Banana Bread, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 61-70 COOKIES
Cienna Rogers, Any Other Cookie, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Cambrey Rogers, Chocolate Chip, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion
Hayden Garcia, Any Other Cookie, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion
Charlie Rogers, Chocolate Chip, Youth/under 14, Reserve Champion
Bailey Roady, Oatmeal, High School, Reserve Champion
Rose Cochran, Brownies, Adult, Grand Champion
Rose Cochran, Chocolate Chip, Adult, Reserve Champion
Elaine Jordan, Sugar Cookies, Senior, Grand Champion
CLASSES 81-83 CANDIES
Donna Collins, Peanut Brittle, Senior, Grand Champion
DIVISION 1-PANTRY STORE
Jessica Dilka, Canning, Adult, BEST Of SHOW
Charlie Rogers, Canning, Youth/under 14, BEST Of SHOW
CLASSES 1-11 FRUITS-CANNED
Charlie Rogers, Canned Tomatoes, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Applesauce, Senior, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Canned Tomatoes, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 21-20 VEGETABLES-CANNED
Jessica Dilka, Adult, Grand Champion
Kelly Scott, Green Beans, Senior, Reserve Champion
Elinor Williams, Wax Beans, Senior, Grand Champion
CLASSES 51-61 PICKLED FOODS
Jamie Rogers, Dilly Beans, Adult, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Beet Pickles, Senior, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Sweet Cucumber Pickles, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 81-88 JELLIES
Jamie Rogers, Choke Cherry Jelly, Adult, Grand Champion
Kelly Scott, Choke Cherry Jelly, Adult, Reserve Champion
Donna Collins, Choke Cherry Jelly, Senior, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Choke Cherry Jelly, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 91-98 JAMS
Jessica Dilka, Strawberry Jam, Adult, BEST Of SHOW
Jamie Rogers, Any Other Jam, Adult, Reserve Champion
Donna Collins, Any Other Jam, Senior, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Any Other Jam, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 101-103 MARMALADES/CONSERVES
Elaine Jordan, Pear / Lemon Marmalade, Senior, Grand Champion
DIVISION 3-MISCELLANEOUS FOODS
CLASSES 1-11 MISCELLANEOUS FOODS
Linda Jones, Dried Herbs- Dried Dill, Senior, Grand Champion
Linda Jones, Dried Vegetables- Mushrooms, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASS 18 HONEY
Ellen Reichert, Honey, Senior, Grand Champion
Ellen Reichert, Honey, Senior, Reserve Champion
DIVISION 4-FARM PRODUCTS
CLASSES 1-4 EGGS
Cambrey Rogers, Green Chicken Eggs, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Jewell Kindler, Green Chicken Eggs, Adult, Reserve Champion
Ann Franklin, Duck Eggs, Adult, Reserve Champion
Bonnie Coryell, Brown Chicken Eggs, Senior, Grand Champion
DEPT. 14-QUILTING
Lee Light, Hand Pieced and Sewn Quilt, BEST OF SHOW
Rylee Wagner, Youth under 14, Grand Champion
Twila Morris, Pieced Individual/ Prof. Quilted, Adult, Grand Champion
Hannah Turner, Pieced-Machine Quilted, Adult, Reserve Champion
Lee Light/Violet Frazier, Hand Pieced and Sewn / Baby Quilt, Senior, Tied for Grand Champion
Stephanie Oldland, Pieced Individual/ Prof. Quilted, Senior, Reserve Champion
DEPT. 14-NEEDLEWORK AND SEWING
Jane Oldland, Needlework and Sewing, Senior, BEST Of SHOW
Jane Oldland, Needlework and Sewing, Senior, Most Blue Ribbons Dept. 14 and 15
CLASSES 1-18 SEWING
Judy Kurth, Dress, Adult, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Blouse, Senior, Grand Champion
Dorothy Chappell, Aprons, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 21-33 EMBROIDERY HAND STITCHED
Jane Oldland, Misc. Hand Embroidery, Senior, Grand Champion
Jane Oldland, Scarfs, place mats and napkins, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 41-45 EMBROIDERY MACHINE STITCHED
Karen LaBonte, Machine Stitched, Senior, Grand Champion
CLASSES 64-66 NEEDLEPOINT
Jane Oldland, Needlepoint, Senior, Grand Champion
CLASSES 67 – 83 CROCHET
Sally Schuster, Table Topper over 30″, Senior, Grand Champion
Donna Collins, Misc. Crochet, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 84-91
Jane Oldland, Afghan, Senior, Grand Champion
Jo Anne Bachmann, Misc. Knitting, Senior, Reserve Champion
CLASSES 92 – 93 RUGS
Jane Oldland, Misc. Rugs, Senior, Grand Champion
Dorothy Chappell, Misc. Rugs, Senior, Reserve Champion
DEPT. 15 – HOBBIES AND CRAFTS
Hoyt Garcia, Clay Dog, Mentor and Me, BEST Of SHOW
Molly Pyne, Fidgit Spinner, Youth/ H.S., BEST Of SHOW
Alan Oldland, Wooden Ducks, Adult, BEST Of SHOW
Mary Crawford, Recycled Jewelry, Senior, BEST Of SHOW
Alan Oldland, Antler Knife, Adult, Most CREATIVE Hobby
Hayden Garcia, Youth Under 14, Most BLUE Ribbons Dept. 14 and 15
CLASSES 1 – 65 HOBBIES AND CRAFTS
Jill Ward, Picture Frame, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Thomas Theos, Wooden Flower Vase, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion
Natalie Herbert, Stamped Leather, Youth Under 14, Grand Champion
Hayden Garcia, Fairy House, Youth Under 15, Reserve Champion
Jared Henderson, Boot Rack, High School, Grand Champion
Kolbi Franklin, Hair Bow’s, High School, Reserve Champion
John Weidler, Metal Lamp, Adult, Grand Champion
Dave Arnold, Metal Rose, Adult, Reserve Champion
Norma Oldland, Fairies China, Senior, Grand Champion
Sally Schuster, Woodburn, Senior, Reserve Champion
Bob Klenda, Leather Cuffs, Professional, Grand Champion
Buddy Pakuer, Leather Halter, Professional, Reserve Champion
DEPT. 16-ART
Jill Ward, Mentor and Me, Most BLUE Ribbons Dept. 16
CLASSES 1 – 48 ART
Jayci Anderson, Art, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Jill Ward, Art, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion
Kadence Wagner, Art, Youth Under 14, Grand Champion
Natalie Herbert, Art, Youth Under 15, Reserve Champion
Madison Russell, Pencil Portrait, High School, Grand Champion
Layton Bair, Pencil Portrait, High School, Reserve Champion
Belinda Kohls, Art, Adult, Grand Champion
Jessica Dilka, Art, Adult, Reserve Champion
Norma Oldland, Art, Senior, Grand Champion
Sandra Johnson, Art, Senior, Reserve Champion
Cindy Rholl, Art, Professional, Grand Champion
Elinor Williams, Art, Professional, Reserve Champion
DEPT. 17-PHOTOGRAPHY
Connie Kelley, Adult Amateur, Best Color Landscape
Twyla M. Jensen, Amateur, BEST in SHOW
Macy Collins, Domestic Animal, High school and Under, Most PROMISING
Macy Collins, Domestic Animal, High School, BEST in SHOW
Allie Sanders, Still Life, Youth, BEST in SHOW
DIVISION 1 – COLOR PHOTO
CLASSES 1 – 12 COLOR
Macy Collins, Landscape, High School, Grand Champion
Kolbi Franklin, Domestic Animal, High School, Reserve Champion
Twyla M. Jensen, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion
Twyla M. Jensen, Miscellaneous, Adult, Reserve Champion
Rob Baughman, Domestic Animal, Senior, Grand Champion
Sally Schuster, Wild Animal, Senior, Reserve Champion
DIVISION 2 – BLACK AND WHITE
CLASSES 12 -24 BLACK AND WHITE
Steve Cochrane, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion
DIVISION 3-ENHANCED
CLASSES 25 – 36 ENHANCED PHOTOGRAPHY
Twyla M. Jensen, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion
Michael Diefenbach, Human Portrait, Adult, Reserve Champion
James Magid, Action, Senior, Reserve Champion
DIVISION 4 – ENHANCED STRAIGHT FROM THE CAMERA
CLASSES 37-48 UNENHANCED
Kate Sanders, Action, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Kate Sanders, Cell Phone Photo, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion
Allie Sanders, Still Life, Youth under 14, Grand Champion
Jesse Pelloni, Cell Phone Photo, Youth under 15, Reserve Champion
Macy Collins, Domestic Animal, High School, Grand Champion
Connie Kelley, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion
Connie Kelley, Still Life, Adult, Reserve Champion
Vicky L. Johnson, Wild Animal, Senior, Grand Champion
Sally Schuster, Wild Animal, Senior, Reserve Champion
Kim Ekstrom, Action, Professional, Grand Champion
DIVISION 5 CONSERVATION PHOTO
CLASSES 49 – 50 CONSERVATION
Trey Morris, Color, Adult, Grand Champion
DEPT. 18-BOOTHS
SPECIAL AWARD
Woolgrowers, Booths, Community , Most Outstanding and Overall Champion
CLASS A-COMMUNITY
RBC Woolgrowers, Community, 1st Place
RBC Woolgrowers – Goats, Community, 2nd Place
Mountain Valley Bank, Community, 3rd Place
Colorado N.W. Community College, Community, 4th Place
CLASS B – SPECIAL INTEREST
Local Access Internet, Special Interest, 1st Place
Western Heritage
Colorado Realty, Special Interest, 2nd Place
CLASS C-YOUTH
Cloverbuds, Youth, 1st Place
International 4-H Youth, Youth, 2nd Place
ROCK ROLLING CONTEST
Holt Pelloni, 5-7 Years, Grand Champion
Lander Dembowski, 4 and Under, 1st Place
Hayden Garcia, 8-10 Years, 1st Place
Jessy Pelloni, 11-18 Years, 1st Place
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
Harry Arthur, Over 18
Kastyn Dembowski, 11-18 years
Lilly Blakley, 8-10 Years
Carmella Fortunato, 8-10 Years
Aaron Archuleta, 8-10 Years
Quinn Arthur, 5-7 Years
Hoyt Garcia, 5-7 Years
Eli and Charlee Bennett, 5-7 Years
Eli Rundberg, 5-7 Years
Dylan Rundberg, 5-7 Years
Toren Gates, 5-7 Years
Tiden Gates, 5-7 Years
Miles Franklin, 5-7 Years
Jenna Pelloni, 5-7 Years
Hayden Arthur, 5-7 Years
Tanner Shults, 5-7 Years
Lauryn Shults, 5-7 Years
Heath Bennett, 4 and Under
Ellie Ann Rundberg, 4 and Under
PET ROCK CONTEST
Eli Rundberg, 3-Legged Bird, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion
Carmella Fortunato, Chicken in a nest box, Youth, Grand Champion
Sonya Garcia, Painted Face, Adult, Grand Champion
Shirley Sinclair, Peacock, Senior, Grand Champion
TALENT SHOW
Rowdy Rosendahl, Guitar Solo, 1st Place
Amy Jo and Rowdy Rosendahl Duo, Duo, 2nd Place
Kasey Rosendahl and Tanner Shults, Duet, 3rd Place
Morgan Smith, Tumbling, 4th Place
Aimee Shults, Lauryn Shults and Jesse Pelloni, Singing Trio, 5th Place
FASHION REVIEW
Kolbi Franklin, STEAM 3-Advanced Clothing, Senior, Overall Grand Champion
Angelina Fortunato, STEAM 1-Junior Division, Junior, Overall Reserve Champion
Angelina Fortunato, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 1st Place
Kassidy Wille, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 2nd Place
Jessica Pelloni, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 3rd Place
Reese Clatterbaugh, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 4th Place
Valynn Broderick, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 5th Place
Jade Miller, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 6th Place
Lissbeth Sanchez, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 1st Place
Kayla Scott, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 2nd Place
Aimee Shults, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 3rd Place
Emma Buckler, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 4th Place
Nevaeh LeBlanc, STEAM Unit 2, Intermediate, 1st place
Hailey Scott, STEAM Unit 2, Intermediate, 2nd place
Hadley Franklin, STEAM 3-Adv. Clothing Intermediate, 1st Place
Zachery Newman, STEAM 3-Adv. Clothing Intermediate, 2nd Place
Kolbi Franklin, STEAM 3-Adv. Clothing, Senior, 1st Place
COVER AND COLOR CONTEST
Kolbi Franklin, Fairbook Cover, Senior, Grand Champion
Kolbi Franklin, Color Page Contest, Senior, Grand Champion
CAKE DECORATING
Audia Jones, Units 1, 2, and 3, Grand Champion
Kayleigh Smith, Units 1, 2, and 3, Reserve Champion
Audia Jones, Units 1, 2, and 3, 1st Place
Kayleigh Smith, Units 1, 2, and 3, 2nd Place
Hayden Garcia, Units 1, 2, and 3, 3rd Place
4-H General Projects
MODEL ROCKETRY
Skylar Grimes, Introduction to Rocketry-class 901, Junior, Grand Champion
Kayla Scott, Basic Model Rocketry-class 904, Junior, Grand Champion
Cade Greager, Advance Model Rocketry unit 910, Junior, Reserve Champion
SPORTFISHING
Cooper Arnold, “Take the Bait”-class 1501, Junior, Grand Champion
Wesley Hubbard, “Take the Bait”-class 1501, Junior, Reserve Champion
Sidney Keetch, “Cast into the Future”-class 1507, Junior, Grand Champion
Kayla Scott, “Cast into the Future”-class 1507, Junior, Reserve Champion
OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
Hailey Scott, “Camping Adventures” class 1305, Intermediate, Grand Champion
CAKE DECORATING
Audia Jones, Unit 3, Junior, Grand Champion
Hatden Garcia, Unit 2, Junior, Grand Champion
Kayleigh Smith, Unit 2, Junior, Reserve Champion
COOKING
Sierra Gomez, Unit 1, Senior, Grand Champion
Mackenzie Keetch, Unit 1, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Grace Roberts, Unit 1, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
Lissbeth Sanchez, Unit 1, Junior, Grand Champion
Seid Valeriano, Unit 1, Junior, Reserve Champion
GARDENING
Sidney Keetch, Unit 1, Junior, Grand Champion
Lissbeth Sanchez, Unit 1, Junior, Reserve Champion
ENTOMOLOGY
Gabriel Richardson, Class 1205, BEST of SHOW
Skylar Grimes, Calss 1204, Junior, Grand Champion
Oliver Holmes, Calss 1204, Junior, Reserve Champion
HORSELESS HORSE
Drake Miller, Horseless Horse, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
SCRAPBOOKING
Anna Forbes, Scrapbooking, Senior, Reserve Champion
SHOOTING SPORTS
Landin Lopez, Western Heritage, Junior, BEST of SHOW
Kayla Scott, Western Heritage, Junior, Reserve Champion
WESTERN HERITAGE
Austin Lopez, Western Heritage-1447, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Hailey Scott, Western Heritage-1423, Intermediate, Grand Champion
ARCHERY
Jacob Roberts, Archery Display Board-1401, Junior, Grand Champion
Cooper Arnold, Archery Display Board-1401, Junior, Reserve Champion
Sarah Kracht, Archery Display Board-1402, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Cameron Preciado, Archery Stand Alone-1428, Junior, BEST of SHOW
Kiyoko Thelen, Archery Stand Alone-1430, Senior, Grand Champion
Anna Forbes, Archery Stand Alone-1430, Senior, Reserve Champion
Teagan Sheridan, Archery Stand Alone-1429, Intermediate, BEST of SHOW
Kyle Wangnild, Archery Stand Alone-1429, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
SHOTGUN
Andrew Dorris, Shotgun Display Board-1408, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Anthony Dorris, Shotgun Display Board-1408, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
Paityn Myers, Shotgun Display Board-1409, Senior, Grand Champion
Justin Rusher, Shotgun Display Board-1409, Senior, Reserve Champion
Keihlin Myers, Shotgun Stand Alone-1435, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Whitney Rusher, Shotgun Stand Alone-1441, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Mackenzie Mancheste, r Shotgun Stand Alone-1441, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
.22 RIFLE
Mason Allen, .22 Stand Alone-1440, Junior, Grand Champion
Jace Vroman, .22 Stand Alone-1440, Junior, Reserve Champion
Dalton Dembowski, .22 Stand Alone-1442, Senior, Grand Champion
Justin Rusher, .22 Stand Alone-1442, Senior, Reserve Champion
HERITAGE ARTS
Morgan Keetch, Unit 1 Crochet, Junior, Grand Champion
Lissbeth Sanchez, Unit 1 Crochet, Junior, Reserve Champion
LEATHERCRAFT
Gabriel Richardson, Advanced Leather carving-Unit 4, Intermediate, Grand Champion
LEATHERCRAFT UNIT 8
Rowdy Rosendahl, Advance Creative Stamping- 2023, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Cade Greager, Advance Creative Stamping- 2023, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
Kasey Rosendahl, Advance Creative Stamping- 2024, Senior, BEST of SHOW
Amy Jo Rosendahl, Advance Creative Stamping- 2022, Junior, Grand Champion
Garrett Merz, Advance Creative Stamping- 2022, Junior, Reserve Champion
CLOTHING CONSTRUCTION
Jessica Pelloni, STEAM 1 Stand Alone, Junior, Grand Champion
Kassidy Wille, STEAM 1 Stand Alone, Junior, Reserve Champion
Chloe Goshe, STEAM 1 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Aimee Shults, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Junior, Grand Champion
Lissbeth Sanchez, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Junior, Reserve Champion
Neveah LeBlanc, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Hailey Scott, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
Hadley Franklin, STEAM 3 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Grand Champion
Zachery Newman, STEAM 3 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Reserve Champion
Kolbi Franklin, STEAM 3 Stand Alone, Senior, BEST of SHOW
FOODS: BALL AWARDS
Donna Collins, Fruit, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place
Kelly Scott, Vegetable, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place
Jamie Rogers, Pickles, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place
Jessica Dilka, Soft Spread, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place
Charlie Rogers, Canned Tomatoes, Youth, BALL Award 1st Place
Elinor Williams, Fruit, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place
Elinor Williams, Vegetable, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place
Donna Collins, Pickles, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place
Elaine Jordan, Soft Spread, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place
