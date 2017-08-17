2017 Rio Blanco County fair results

RBC | The Colorado State Fair activities in Pueblo start this week and continue through next week. According to our the Rio Blanco County Extension office, exhibitors expected to be taking animals to state fair include Macy Collins, Marryn and Hayden Shults, Kolbi and Kaden Franklin, Samantha Lapp, Ryan Mergelman and Halle Ahrens. 4-H participants who have been nominated to take projects to state fair include 15 in shooting sports, six in clothing construction, three in leathercraft, three in food and nutrition, two in model rocketry, and one each in heritage arts, entomology, gardening and sportsfishing.

The livestock 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship competition at the county fair focuses on the individual competitor rather than on a participant’s animal. To qualify for the event, a competitor must have placed first or second in the beef, sheep, swine, goat or horse showmanship events. There are junior, intermediate and senior divisions. Contestants are judged on their ability to show each livestock species using another competitor’s animal. The Round Robin is considered by some to be the master showmanship endeavor.

In the senior division (14-18 years old), Round Robin grand champion this year was Samantha Lapp followed by her kid sister, Kacie Lapp, as reserve grand champion. In the intermediate division (11-13 year olds), Tatum Kennedy was grand champion followed by Autumn Hobbs as reserve grand champion. In the junior division (8-10 years old), Ryan Mergelman was grand champion while Braydin Raley was reserve grand champion.

Belt buckles for the contest winners are sponsored by Barbara and Mike Sullivan, Sullivan Car Wash, Bank of the San Juans, Strang Herefords and Black Angus, American Ag Credit and Honnen Equipment. Rio Blanco County Abstract is the cash sponsor for the event. Kathy Collins has been the leader for this event, and has been the leader or an assistant for Round Robin for at least 20 years.

This year’s county fair was dedicated to Adair Norman of Rangely, who has served on the county fair board for 20 years. He is currently serving as the vice-president of the fair board. Getting his girls involved with 4-H led to him being involved. His children share in his love for animals and being involved with the community. Norman served in the U.S. Navy, on the Rangely School board, Silver Springs water board, and as a deacon at Rangely’s First Baptist Church. He is the chairman of the livestock sale committee and is one of the reasons the livestock sale is so successful, according to RBC Extension agent Bill Ekstrom.

LIVESTOCK FAIR RESULTS 2017

PROJECT OR DEPARTMENT

PARTICIPANT, CATEGORY,

SPECIAL AWARD/ PLACING

4-H / FFA BEEF

Kolbi Franklin, Market Beef, Overall Reserve Champion

Macy Collins, Breeding Beef, Grand

Kolbi Franklin, Breeding Beef, Reserve

Charlie Rogers, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award

Leah Wood, Jr. Showmanship, Grand

Hayden Shults, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve

Marryn Shults, Int. Showmanship, Grand

Kaden Franklin, Int. Showmanship, Reserve

Kolbi Franklin, Sr. Showmanship, Grand

Macy Coliins, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve

4-H / FFA SWINE

Marryn Shults, Champion Market Swine, Overall Grand Champion

Hallie Ahrens, Reserve Champion Swine, Overall Reserve Champion

Rylee and Jadence Wagner, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award

Hayden Shults, Jr. Showmanship, Grand

Ryann Mergelman, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve

Marryn Shults, Int. Showmanship, Grand

Sarah Kracht, Int. Showmanship, Reserve

Halle Ahrens, Sr. Showmanship, Grand

Samantha Lapp, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve

4-H / FFA SHEEP

Macy Collins, Market Lamb, Overall Grand Champion

Tatumn Kennedy, Market Lamb, Overall Reserve Champion

Ryann Mergelman, Breeding Ewe, Grand

Macy Collins, Breeding Ewe, Reserve

Kacey Lapp, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award

Ryann Mergelman, Jr. Showmanship, Grand

Braydin Raley, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve

Tatumn Kennedy, Int. Showmanship, Grand

Autumn Hobbs, Int. Showmanship, Reserve

Macy Collins, Sr. Showmanship, Grand

Kacie Lapp, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve

4-H / FFA GOAT

Macy Collins, Market Goat, Overall Grand Champion

Tatumn Kennedy, MarketGoat, Overall Reserve Champion

Macy Collins, Breeding Goat, Grand

Brynley Barton, Breeding Goat, Reserve

Dechlin and Savannah Taylor, HERDSMAN, Champion Herdsman Award

Clay Allred, Jr. Showmanship, Grand

Mathew Willey, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve

Tatumn Kennedy, Int. Showmanship, Grand

Dawson Willey, Int. Showmanship, Reserve

Macy Collins, Sr. Showmanship, Grand

Dayton Willey, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve

OPEN GOAT

Mathew Willey, Champion Female, Grand

Dusty Musser, Reserve Female, Reserve

4-H / FFA RABBIT

Whitney Rusher, 4-H Doe, Grand

Hayden Garcia, 4-H Buck, Grand

Hayden Garcia, Market 4-H Rabbit Pen, Grand

Brooke Archuleta, Market 4-H Rabbit Pen, Reserve

Hayden Garcia, Jr. Showmanship, Grand

Jade Miller, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve

Nevaeh LeBlanc, Int. Showmanship, Grand

Brooke Archuleta, Int. Showmanship, Reserve

Sierra Gomez, Sr. Showmanship, Grand

OPEN RABBIT

Hayden Garcia,, Best in Show

Hayden Garcia,, Best in Show Opposite Sex

4-H / POULTRY

Emily Archuleta, Market Poultry, Overall Grand Champion

Jared Henderson, Market Poultry, Overall Reserve Champion

Ella Hubbard, Jr. Showmanship, Grand

Reed Goedert, Jr. Showmanship, Reserve

Drake Miller, Int. Showmanship, Grand

Ty Goedert, Int. Showmanship, Reserve

Mary Baylie, Sr. Showmanship, Grand

Sarina Goedert, Sr. Showmanship, Reserve

Jared Henderson, 1st Place TURKEY

Emily Archuleta, 1st Place CHICKEN Pen

Hayden Garcia, 1st Place DUCK Pen

Jared Henderson, HERDSMAN, Small Animal Herdsman Award

OPEN POULTRY

Montey Franklin, Best in Show

Ann Franklin, Best in Show-TURKEY

DOG SHOW

Eva Scritchfield, High Point- Obedience and Show, Overall Grand Champion

Abbi Schwartz, High Point- Obedience and Show, Overall Reserve Champion

Eva Scritchfield, Showmanship Jr. Novice, 1st Place

Jacob Roberts, Showmanship Jr. Novice, 2nd Place

Abbi Schwartz, Showmanship Int. Novice, 1st Place

Eva Scritchfield, Obedience Beginner Novice A, 1st Place

Jacob Roberts, Obedience Beginner Novice A, 2nd Place

Jazzmyn Wakefield, Obedience Novice A, 1st Place

Grace Roberts, Obedience Novice B, 1st Place

Montey Franklin, Obedience Novice B, 2nd Place

HORSE SHOW

Neil Brennan, Team Roping #1/ OPEN, Header-1st Place

Ryan Vroman, Team Roping #1/ OPEN, Heeler-1st Place

Dee Norell, Team Roping #2/Mixed Team and Century, Header-1st Place

Bill Plummer, Team Roping #2/Mixed Team and Century, Heeler-1st Place

Joe Wood, Team Roping #3/ Switch Ender Team, Header-1st Place

Ryan Vroman, Team Roping #3/ Switch Ender Team, Heeler-1st Place

Lane Anderson, Team Roping #4/ Jr.-Sr. and All Girls, Header-1st Place

Dee Norell, Team Roping #4/ Jr.-Sr. and All Girls, Heeler-1st Place

Chance Lucchesi, Team Roping #5/ Jr. Youth (18 and Under), Header-1st Place

Drake Groom, Team Roping #5/ Jr. Youth (18 and Under), Heeler-1st Place

HORSE SHOW: HIGH POINT AWARDS

Landree Tate, Performance-PeeWee, Grand Champion

Leah Wood, Performance-Junior, Grand Champion

Deana Wood, Performance-Int., Grand Champion

Amber Elliot, Performance-Senior, Grand Champion

Kathy Buffham, Performance-Adult, Grand Champion

Hattie Brennan, Speed-PeeWee, Grand Champion

Braydin Raley, Speed-Junior, Grand Champion

Melayni Wangnild, Speed-Int., Grand Champion

Grace McSweeney, Speed-Senior, Grand Champion

Julie Wernsman, Speed-Adult, Grand Champion

Mollee Vroman, Performance-PeeWee, Reserve Champion

Eva Scritchfield, Performance-Junior, Reserve Champion

Karli Wagner, Performance-Int., Reserve Champion

Grace McSweeney, Performance-Senior, Reserve Champion

Tashina Edinger, Performance-Adult, Reserve Champion

Mollee Vroman, Speed-PeeWee, Reserve Champion

Jace Vroman, Speed-Junior, Reserve Champion

Trae Kennedy, Speed-Int., Reserve Champion

Amber Elliot, Speed-Senior, Reserve Champion

Suann Anderson, Speed-Adult, Reserve Champion

HORSE SHOW: HALTER AWARDS

Tashina Edinger, Halter Mare, Grand Champion

Kathy Buffham, Halter Gelding, Grand Champion

Suann Anderson, Halter Mare, Reserve Champion

Shelley Massey, Halter Gelding, Reserve Champion

HORSE SHOW: 4-H CHAMPIONS

Leah Wood, Showmanship-Junior, Grand Champion

Deana Wood, Showmanship-Int., Grand Champion

Madison Kindler, Showmanship-Senior, Grand Champion

Jade Miller, Showmanship-Junior, Reserve Champion

Hadley Franklin, Showmanship-Int., Reserve Champion

Leah Wood, Horsemanship-Junior, Grand Champion

Deana Wood, Horsemanship-Int., Grand Champion

Eva Scritchfield, Horsemanship-Junior, Reserve Champion

Emily Amick, Horsemanship-Int., Reserve Champion

ROUND ROBIN

Samantha Lapp, Senior, Grand Champion

Kacie Lapp, Senior, Reserve Champion

Tatumn Kennedy, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Autumn Hobbs, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

Ryann Mergelman, Junior, Grand Champion

Braydin Raley, Junior, Reserve Champion

RATE OF GAIN

Hayden Shults, Beef (3.79 pounds per day), 1st Place

Marryn Shults, Beef (3.32 pounds per day), 2nd Place

ULTRASOUND/ CARCASS

SHEEP LEAD

Skylar Wilson, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 1st Place

Ari Theos, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 2nd Place

Dustin Ward, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 3rd Place

Trevor Gould, Little Bo Peep Boys and Girls-(2 and Under), 4th Place

Cambrey Rogers, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 1st Place

Riley Wilson, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 2nd Place

Brodee Kilduff, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 3rd Place

Joie Coryell, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 4th Place

Jada Gould, Wee Peep Girls-(3-5 years), 5th Place

Thomas Theos, Wee Peep Boys-(3-5 years), 1st Place

JB Raley, Wee Peep Boys-(3-5 years), 2nd Place

Milo Brennan, Wee Peep Boys-(3-5 years), 3rd Place

Mollee Vroman, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 1st Place

Hattie Brennan, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 2nd Place

Aaron Archuleta, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 3rd Place

Cienna Rogers, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 4th Place

Jill Ward, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 5th Place

Taylor Kirkpatrick, Bo Peep Girls and Boys-(6-8 years), 6th Place

BRED AND FED CONTEST

Hayden Shults, Beef-Rate of Gain, 1st Place

Marryn Shults, Beef-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place

Macy Collins, Sheep-Rate of Gain, 1st Place

Tatumn Kennedy, Sheep-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place

Justin Allred, Swine-Rate of Gain, 1st Place

Drake Miller, Swine-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place

Macy Collins, Goat-Rate of Gain, 1st Place

Dawson Willey, Goat-Rate of Gain, 2nd Place

INDOOR AND 4-H PROJECTS RESULTS

PROJECT OR DEPARTMENT

PARTICIPANT, CATEGORY, AGE DIVISION, SPECIAL AWARD/PLACING

DEPT. 11-HORTICULTURE AND FIELD CROPS

CLASSES 1-47 VEGETABLES

Donna Collins, Leaf Lettuce, Senior, Best in Show

Connie Kelley, Most Blue Ribbons Dept 11 and 12

CLASSES 1-47 VEGETABLES

Betty Lou Moyer, Hot Peppers, Adult, Grand Champion

Kelly Scott, Green Beans, Adult, Reserve Champion

Sally Collins, Cherry Tomatoes, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 48-57 FRUITS

Thomas Theos, Raspberries, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Kathy Thorsby, Rhubarb, Adult, Grand Champion

CLASSES 58-62 NOVELTY VEGETABLES

Eli Bennett, Vegetable Flower, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

CLASSES 63-70 FRESH HERBS

Dorothy Chappell, Basil, Senior, Grand Champion

Dorothy Chappell, Parsley, Senior, Reserve Champion

Karen Arnold, Mint, Adult, Grand Champion

Karen Arnold, Lavender, Adult, Reserve Champion

DEPT. 12-FLOWERS

Connie Kelley, QUEEN OF THE SHOW

RBC Treasurers Office, Business Challenge, Office, Grand Champion

CLASSES 1-55 CUT FLOWERS

Thelma Adams, Daisy, Senior, Grand Champion

Elaine Jordan, Snap Dragons, Senior, Reserve Champion

Connie Kelley, Red Gladiolas, Adult, Grand Champion

Connie Kelley, Calendula, Adult, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 56-64 POTTED PLANTS

Kathy Thorsby, Blooming Plant, Adult, Grand Champion

Karen Arnold, Potted Plant, Adult, Reserve Champion

Hayden Garcia, Cacti, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Bonnie Coryell, African Violet, Senior, Grand Champion

CLASSES 65-75 FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS

Thomas Theos, Flower Arrangement, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

DEPT. 13-FOODS

DIVISION 2-BAKED GOODS

Sienna Rogers, Baked Goods, Mentor and Me, BEST IN SHOW

Hayden Garcia, Baked Goods, Youth/under 14, BEST IN SHOW

Elaine Jordan, Baked Goods, Adult, BEST IN SHOW

CLASSES 1-8 PIES

Elaine Jordan, Apple Pie, Senior, Grand Champion

CLASSES 11-23 CAKES

Eva Scritchfield,, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion

CLASSES 31-43 YEAST BREADS

Mona Avery, Cinnamon Rolls, Senior, Grand Champion

Dorothy Chappell, Whole Wheat Rolls, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 51-58 QUICK BREADS

Hayden Garcia, Banana Bread, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion

Rose Cochran, Strawberry Bread, High School, Grand Champion

Rose Cochran, Banana Bread, High School, Reserve Champion

Sally Collins, Zucchini Bread, Senior, Grand Champion

Elaine Jordan, Banana Bread, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 61-70 COOKIES

Cienna Rogers, Any Other Cookie, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Cambrey Rogers, Chocolate Chip, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion

Hayden Garcia, Any Other Cookie, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion

Charlie Rogers, Chocolate Chip, Youth/under 14, Reserve Champion

Bailey Roady, Oatmeal, High School, Reserve Champion

Rose Cochran, Brownies, Adult, Grand Champion

Rose Cochran, Chocolate Chip, Adult, Reserve Champion

Elaine Jordan, Sugar Cookies, Senior, Grand Champion

CLASSES 81-83 CANDIES

Donna Collins, Peanut Brittle, Senior, Grand Champion

DIVISION 1-PANTRY STORE

Jessica Dilka, Canning, Adult, BEST Of SHOW

Charlie Rogers, Canning, Youth/under 14, BEST Of SHOW

CLASSES 1-11 FRUITS-CANNED

Charlie Rogers, Canned Tomatoes, Youth/under 14, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Applesauce, Senior, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Canned Tomatoes, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 21-20 VEGETABLES-CANNED

Jessica Dilka, Adult, Grand Champion

Kelly Scott, Green Beans, Senior, Reserve Champion

Elinor Williams, Wax Beans, Senior, Grand Champion

CLASSES 51-61 PICKLED FOODS

Jamie Rogers, Dilly Beans, Adult, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Beet Pickles, Senior, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Sweet Cucumber Pickles, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 81-88 JELLIES

Jamie Rogers, Choke Cherry Jelly, Adult, Grand Champion

Kelly Scott, Choke Cherry Jelly, Adult, Reserve Champion

Donna Collins, Choke Cherry Jelly, Senior, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Choke Cherry Jelly, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 91-98 JAMS

Jessica Dilka, Strawberry Jam, Adult, BEST Of SHOW

Jamie Rogers, Any Other Jam, Adult, Reserve Champion

Donna Collins, Any Other Jam, Senior, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Any Other Jam, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 101-103 MARMALADES/CONSERVES

Elaine Jordan, Pear / Lemon Marmalade, Senior, Grand Champion

DIVISION 3-MISCELLANEOUS FOODS

CLASSES 1-11 MISCELLANEOUS FOODS

Linda Jones, Dried Herbs- Dried Dill, Senior, Grand Champion

Linda Jones, Dried Vegetables- Mushrooms, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASS 18 HONEY

Ellen Reichert, Honey, Senior, Grand Champion

Ellen Reichert, Honey, Senior, Reserve Champion

DIVISION 4-FARM PRODUCTS

CLASSES 1-4 EGGS

Cambrey Rogers, Green Chicken Eggs, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Jewell Kindler, Green Chicken Eggs, Adult, Reserve Champion

Ann Franklin, Duck Eggs, Adult, Reserve Champion

Bonnie Coryell, Brown Chicken Eggs, Senior, Grand Champion

DEPT. 14-QUILTING

Lee Light, Hand Pieced and Sewn Quilt, BEST OF SHOW

Rylee Wagner, Youth under 14, Grand Champion

Twila Morris, Pieced Individual/ Prof. Quilted, Adult, Grand Champion

Hannah Turner, Pieced-Machine Quilted, Adult, Reserve Champion

Lee Light/Violet Frazier, Hand Pieced and Sewn / Baby Quilt, Senior, Tied for Grand Champion

Stephanie Oldland, Pieced Individual/ Prof. Quilted, Senior, Reserve Champion

DEPT. 14-NEEDLEWORK AND SEWING

Jane Oldland, Needlework and Sewing, Senior, BEST Of SHOW

Jane Oldland, Needlework and Sewing, Senior, Most Blue Ribbons Dept. 14 and 15

CLASSES 1-18 SEWING

Judy Kurth, Dress, Adult, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Blouse, Senior, Grand Champion

Dorothy Chappell, Aprons, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 21-33 EMBROIDERY HAND STITCHED

Jane Oldland, Misc. Hand Embroidery, Senior, Grand Champion

Jane Oldland, Scarfs, place mats and napkins, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 41-45 EMBROIDERY MACHINE STITCHED

Karen LaBonte, Machine Stitched, Senior, Grand Champion

CLASSES 64-66 NEEDLEPOINT

Jane Oldland, Needlepoint, Senior, Grand Champion

CLASSES 67 – 83 CROCHET

Sally Schuster, Table Topper over 30″, Senior, Grand Champion

Donna Collins, Misc. Crochet, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 84-91

Jane Oldland, Afghan, Senior, Grand Champion

Jo Anne Bachmann, Misc. Knitting, Senior, Reserve Champion

CLASSES 92 – 93 RUGS

Jane Oldland, Misc. Rugs, Senior, Grand Champion

Dorothy Chappell, Misc. Rugs, Senior, Reserve Champion

DEPT. 15 – HOBBIES AND CRAFTS

Hoyt Garcia, Clay Dog, Mentor and Me, BEST Of SHOW

Molly Pyne, Fidgit Spinner, Youth/ H.S., BEST Of SHOW

Alan Oldland, Wooden Ducks, Adult, BEST Of SHOW

Mary Crawford, Recycled Jewelry, Senior, BEST Of SHOW

Alan Oldland, Antler Knife, Adult, Most CREATIVE Hobby

Hayden Garcia, Youth Under 14, Most BLUE Ribbons Dept. 14 and 15

CLASSES 1 – 65 HOBBIES AND CRAFTS

Jill Ward, Picture Frame, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Thomas Theos, Wooden Flower Vase, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion

Natalie Herbert, Stamped Leather, Youth Under 14, Grand Champion

Hayden Garcia, Fairy House, Youth Under 15, Reserve Champion

Jared Henderson, Boot Rack, High School, Grand Champion

Kolbi Franklin, Hair Bow’s, High School, Reserve Champion

John Weidler, Metal Lamp, Adult, Grand Champion

Dave Arnold, Metal Rose, Adult, Reserve Champion

Norma Oldland, Fairies China, Senior, Grand Champion

Sally Schuster, Woodburn, Senior, Reserve Champion

Bob Klenda, Leather Cuffs, Professional, Grand Champion

Buddy Pakuer, Leather Halter, Professional, Reserve Champion

DEPT. 16-ART

Jill Ward, Mentor and Me, Most BLUE Ribbons Dept. 16

CLASSES 1 – 48 ART

Jayci Anderson, Art, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Jill Ward, Art, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion

Kadence Wagner, Art, Youth Under 14, Grand Champion

Natalie Herbert, Art, Youth Under 15, Reserve Champion

Madison Russell, Pencil Portrait, High School, Grand Champion

Layton Bair, Pencil Portrait, High School, Reserve Champion

Belinda Kohls, Art, Adult, Grand Champion

Jessica Dilka, Art, Adult, Reserve Champion

Norma Oldland, Art, Senior, Grand Champion

Sandra Johnson, Art, Senior, Reserve Champion

Cindy Rholl, Art, Professional, Grand Champion

Elinor Williams, Art, Professional, Reserve Champion

DEPT. 17-PHOTOGRAPHY

Connie Kelley, Adult Amateur, Best Color Landscape

Twyla M. Jensen, Amateur, BEST in SHOW

Macy Collins, Domestic Animal, High school and Under, Most PROMISING

Macy Collins, Domestic Animal, High School, BEST in SHOW

Allie Sanders, Still Life, Youth, BEST in SHOW

DIVISION 1 – COLOR PHOTO

CLASSES 1 – 12 COLOR

Macy Collins, Landscape, High School, Grand Champion

Kolbi Franklin, Domestic Animal, High School, Reserve Champion

Twyla M. Jensen, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion

Twyla M. Jensen, Miscellaneous, Adult, Reserve Champion

Rob Baughman, Domestic Animal, Senior, Grand Champion

Sally Schuster, Wild Animal, Senior, Reserve Champion

DIVISION 2 – BLACK AND WHITE

CLASSES 12 -24 BLACK AND WHITE

Steve Cochrane, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion

DIVISION 3-ENHANCED

CLASSES 25 – 36 ENHANCED PHOTOGRAPHY

Twyla M. Jensen, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion

Michael Diefenbach, Human Portrait, Adult, Reserve Champion

James Magid, Action, Senior, Reserve Champion

DIVISION 4 – ENHANCED STRAIGHT FROM THE CAMERA

CLASSES 37-48 UNENHANCED

Kate Sanders, Action, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Kate Sanders, Cell Phone Photo, Mentor and Me, Reserve Champion

Allie Sanders, Still Life, Youth under 14, Grand Champion

Jesse Pelloni, Cell Phone Photo, Youth under 15, Reserve Champion

Macy Collins, Domestic Animal, High School, Grand Champion

Connie Kelley, Landscape, Adult, Grand Champion

Connie Kelley, Still Life, Adult, Reserve Champion

Vicky L. Johnson, Wild Animal, Senior, Grand Champion

Sally Schuster, Wild Animal, Senior, Reserve Champion

Kim Ekstrom, Action, Professional, Grand Champion

DIVISION 5 CONSERVATION PHOTO

CLASSES 49 – 50 CONSERVATION

Trey Morris, Color, Adult, Grand Champion

DEPT. 18-BOOTHS

SPECIAL AWARD

Woolgrowers, Booths, Community , Most Outstanding and Overall Champion

CLASS A-COMMUNITY

RBC Woolgrowers, Community, 1st Place

RBC Woolgrowers – Goats, Community, 2nd Place

Mountain Valley Bank, Community, 3rd Place

Colorado N.W. Community College, Community, 4th Place

CLASS B – SPECIAL INTEREST

Local Access Internet, Special Interest, 1st Place

Western Heritage

Colorado Realty, Special Interest, 2nd Place

CLASS C-YOUTH

Cloverbuds, Youth, 1st Place

International 4-H Youth, Youth, 2nd Place

ROCK ROLLING CONTEST

Holt Pelloni, 5-7 Years, Grand Champion

Lander Dembowski, 4 and Under, 1st Place

Hayden Garcia, 8-10 Years, 1st Place

Jessy Pelloni, 11-18 Years, 1st Place

OTHER PARTICIPANTS

Harry Arthur, Over 18

Kastyn Dembowski, 11-18 years

Lilly Blakley, 8-10 Years

Carmella Fortunato, 8-10 Years

Aaron Archuleta, 8-10 Years

Quinn Arthur, 5-7 Years

Hoyt Garcia, 5-7 Years

Eli and Charlee Bennett, 5-7 Years

Eli Rundberg, 5-7 Years

Dylan Rundberg, 5-7 Years

Toren Gates, 5-7 Years

Tiden Gates, 5-7 Years

Miles Franklin, 5-7 Years

Jenna Pelloni, 5-7 Years

Hayden Arthur, 5-7 Years

Tanner Shults, 5-7 Years

Lauryn Shults, 5-7 Years

Heath Bennett, 4 and Under

Ellie Ann Rundberg, 4 and Under

PET ROCK CONTEST

Eli Rundberg, 3-Legged Bird, Mentor and Me, Grand Champion

Carmella Fortunato, Chicken in a nest box, Youth, Grand Champion

Sonya Garcia, Painted Face, Adult, Grand Champion

Shirley Sinclair, Peacock, Senior, Grand Champion

TALENT SHOW

Rowdy Rosendahl, Guitar Solo, 1st Place

Amy Jo and Rowdy Rosendahl Duo, Duo, 2nd Place

Kasey Rosendahl and Tanner Shults, Duet, 3rd Place

Morgan Smith, Tumbling, 4th Place

Aimee Shults, Lauryn Shults and Jesse Pelloni, Singing Trio, 5th Place

FASHION REVIEW

Kolbi Franklin, STEAM 3-Advanced Clothing, Senior, Overall Grand Champion

Angelina Fortunato, STEAM 1-Junior Division, Junior, Overall Reserve Champion

Angelina Fortunato, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 1st Place

Kassidy Wille, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 2nd Place

Jessica Pelloni, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 3rd Place

Reese Clatterbaugh, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 4th Place

Valynn Broderick, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 5th Place

Jade Miller, STEAM Unit 1, Junior, 6th Place

Lissbeth Sanchez, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 1st Place

Kayla Scott, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 2nd Place

Aimee Shults, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 3rd Place

Emma Buckler, STEAM Unit 2, Junior, 4th Place

Nevaeh LeBlanc, STEAM Unit 2, Intermediate, 1st place

Hailey Scott, STEAM Unit 2, Intermediate, 2nd place

Hadley Franklin, STEAM 3-Adv. Clothing Intermediate, 1st Place

Zachery Newman, STEAM 3-Adv. Clothing Intermediate, 2nd Place

Kolbi Franklin, STEAM 3-Adv. Clothing, Senior, 1st Place

COVER AND COLOR CONTEST

Kolbi Franklin, Fairbook Cover, Senior, Grand Champion

Kolbi Franklin, Color Page Contest, Senior, Grand Champion

CAKE DECORATING

Audia Jones, Units 1, 2, and 3, Grand Champion

Kayleigh Smith, Units 1, 2, and 3, Reserve Champion

Audia Jones, Units 1, 2, and 3, 1st Place

Kayleigh Smith, Units 1, 2, and 3, 2nd Place

Hayden Garcia, Units 1, 2, and 3, 3rd Place

4-H General Projects

MODEL ROCKETRY

Skylar Grimes, Introduction to Rocketry-class 901, Junior, Grand Champion

Kayla Scott, Basic Model Rocketry-class 904, Junior, Grand Champion

Cade Greager, Advance Model Rocketry unit 910, Junior, Reserve Champion

SPORTFISHING

Cooper Arnold, “Take the Bait”-class 1501, Junior, Grand Champion

Wesley Hubbard, “Take the Bait”-class 1501, Junior, Reserve Champion

Sidney Keetch, “Cast into the Future”-class 1507, Junior, Grand Champion

Kayla Scott, “Cast into the Future”-class 1507, Junior, Reserve Champion

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Hailey Scott, “Camping Adventures” class 1305, Intermediate, Grand Champion

CAKE DECORATING

Audia Jones, Unit 3, Junior, Grand Champion

Hatden Garcia, Unit 2, Junior, Grand Champion

Kayleigh Smith, Unit 2, Junior, Reserve Champion

COOKING

Sierra Gomez, Unit 1, Senior, Grand Champion

Mackenzie Keetch, Unit 1, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Grace Roberts, Unit 1, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

Lissbeth Sanchez, Unit 1, Junior, Grand Champion

Seid Valeriano, Unit 1, Junior, Reserve Champion

GARDENING

Sidney Keetch, Unit 1, Junior, Grand Champion

Lissbeth Sanchez, Unit 1, Junior, Reserve Champion

ENTOMOLOGY

Gabriel Richardson, Class 1205, BEST of SHOW

Skylar Grimes, Calss 1204, Junior, Grand Champion

Oliver Holmes, Calss 1204, Junior, Reserve Champion

HORSELESS HORSE

Drake Miller, Horseless Horse, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

SCRAPBOOKING

Anna Forbes, Scrapbooking, Senior, Reserve Champion

SHOOTING SPORTS

Landin Lopez, Western Heritage, Junior, BEST of SHOW

Kayla Scott, Western Heritage, Junior, Reserve Champion

WESTERN HERITAGE

Austin Lopez, Western Heritage-1447, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Hailey Scott, Western Heritage-1423, Intermediate, Grand Champion

ARCHERY

Jacob Roberts, Archery Display Board-1401, Junior, Grand Champion

Cooper Arnold, Archery Display Board-1401, Junior, Reserve Champion

Sarah Kracht, Archery Display Board-1402, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Cameron Preciado, Archery Stand Alone-1428, Junior, BEST of SHOW

Kiyoko Thelen, Archery Stand Alone-1430, Senior, Grand Champion

Anna Forbes, Archery Stand Alone-1430, Senior, Reserve Champion

Teagan Sheridan, Archery Stand Alone-1429, Intermediate, BEST of SHOW

Kyle Wangnild, Archery Stand Alone-1429, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

SHOTGUN

Andrew Dorris, Shotgun Display Board-1408, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Anthony Dorris, Shotgun Display Board-1408, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

Paityn Myers, Shotgun Display Board-1409, Senior, Grand Champion

Justin Rusher, Shotgun Display Board-1409, Senior, Reserve Champion

Keihlin Myers, Shotgun Stand Alone-1435, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Whitney Rusher, Shotgun Stand Alone-1441, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Mackenzie Mancheste, r Shotgun Stand Alone-1441, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

.22 RIFLE

Mason Allen, .22 Stand Alone-1440, Junior, Grand Champion

Jace Vroman, .22 Stand Alone-1440, Junior, Reserve Champion

Dalton Dembowski, .22 Stand Alone-1442, Senior, Grand Champion

Justin Rusher, .22 Stand Alone-1442, Senior, Reserve Champion

HERITAGE ARTS

Morgan Keetch, Unit 1 Crochet, Junior, Grand Champion

Lissbeth Sanchez, Unit 1 Crochet, Junior, Reserve Champion

LEATHERCRAFT

Gabriel Richardson, Advanced Leather carving-Unit 4, Intermediate, Grand Champion

LEATHERCRAFT UNIT 8

Rowdy Rosendahl, Advance Creative Stamping- 2023, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Cade Greager, Advance Creative Stamping- 2023, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

Kasey Rosendahl, Advance Creative Stamping- 2024, Senior, BEST of SHOW

Amy Jo Rosendahl, Advance Creative Stamping- 2022, Junior, Grand Champion

Garrett Merz, Advance Creative Stamping- 2022, Junior, Reserve Champion

CLOTHING CONSTRUCTION

Jessica Pelloni, STEAM 1 Stand Alone, Junior, Grand Champion

Kassidy Wille, STEAM 1 Stand Alone, Junior, Reserve Champion

Chloe Goshe, STEAM 1 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Aimee Shults, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Junior, Grand Champion

Lissbeth Sanchez, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Junior, Reserve Champion

Neveah LeBlanc, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Hailey Scott, STEAM 2 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

Hadley Franklin, STEAM 3 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Grand Champion

Zachery Newman, STEAM 3 Stand Alone, Intermediate, Reserve Champion

Kolbi Franklin, STEAM 3 Stand Alone, Senior, BEST of SHOW

FOODS: BALL AWARDS

Donna Collins, Fruit, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place

Kelly Scott, Vegetable, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place

Jamie Rogers, Pickles, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place

Jessica Dilka, Soft Spread, Adult, BALL Award 1st Place

Charlie Rogers, Canned Tomatoes, Youth, BALL Award 1st Place

Elinor Williams, Fruit, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place

Elinor Williams, Vegetable, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place

Donna Collins, Pickles, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place

Elaine Jordan, Soft Spread, Adult, BALL Award 2nd Place

Like this: Like Loading...