2018 CNCC Foundation Dinner nets more than $70,000

By SUE SAMANIEGO

CNCC Foundation Director



and REED KELLEY

Vice-chair of CNCC Foundation Board

RANGELY | A lively crowd gathered for the 14th annual Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) Foundation Dinner March 31 in Rangely. The yearly event raises funds to support scholarships for CNCC students. This year’s total reached over $70,000 which exceeds past successes by some $20,000.

As guests arrived, they browsed the many silent auction offerings and chatted with friends. CNCC’s Flight Team provided table service throughout the night. Chevron’s Michael Haub kicked off the evening’s fund-raising by presenting a check to CNCC President Ron Granger for $19,000. Chevron expressed particular interest in students entering STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. Chevron’s generosity set the tone for the night.

After a delicious brisket dinner supplied by the College’s Sodexo food service, with cheesecake for dessert, CNCC rodeo coach, Jed Moore, led the live auction. Moore gave a quick lesson on auction spotting to his assistants from the Flight team, who responded with varied degrees of enthusiasm and some of whom had apparently never previously witnessed a live auction. When county commissioner Jeff Rector jumped in, the night was off and running. Moore’s humor and energy drove the live auction through to the end and kept the audience in stitches.

“So many generous people and businesses came together to make this such a successful event,” said Sue Samaniego, director of the CNCC Foundation, who started with the college in November. “Community support for CNCC is so evident! I am so happy to be a part of this college and community. Thank you all so much!”

Donors of items for the silent and live auctions and/or cash included numerous local businesses and individuals.

The foundation very much appreciates all who donated, attended or in any way contributed to the CNCC Dinner. Special appreciation is due Rangely Mayor, Ann Brady, chair of the foundation board, for being a primary workhorse behind the scene. For more information on the Foundation, contact Sue Samaniego at 970-675-3216 or sue.samaniego@cncc.edu.

