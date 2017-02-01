RANGELY | The 24th annual Rangely Racquetball Tournament will be held March 3-5 at the Rangely Recreation Center. Entry fees ($35 for first event, additional $15 for second event) must be received by noon Monday, Feb. 27. Participation is limited, so sign up early. For more information call Shirley Parsons at 970-675-5360, or call 970-675-8211 to phone in your entry.
