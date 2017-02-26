4-H Council sponsoring senior game night

February 26, 2017

MEEKER | The 4-H Council will be hosting a Senior Citizens’ Game Day on March 3, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the 4-H Building at the Meeker Fairgrounds. We will have tables set up for various games; chess, checkers, bingo, cribbage and several different tables for card games. The 4-H Cooking Club will be making hors d’oeuvres. The Cake Decorating Club will make some desserts and refreshments will also be available. This community event is open to anyone 65 years of age and older.

