4-H Council sponsoring senior game night

MEEKER | The 4-H Council will be hosting a Senior Citizens’ Game Day on March 3, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the 4-H Building at the Meeker Fairgrounds. We will have tables set up for various games; chess, checkers, bingo, cribbage and several different tables for card games. The 4-H Cooking Club will be making hors d’oeuvres. The Cake Decorating Club will make some desserts and refreshments will also be available. This community event is open to anyone 65 years of age and older.
Related Articles
STATE FAIR RESULTS FROM RBC
October 5, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
Name, Age, Division, Class, Placing, Award Riley Boydstun, 14, Shooting Sports, Archery Sr, 3 Chayton Bumguardner, 12, Leathercraft, Braiding and Untooled Int, 2 Reserve Champion Dalton Dembowski, 14, Shooting Sports, 22 Rifle Stand Alone Sr, 8 […]
Sheep and goat club members meet tonight
July 18, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | Following the fireworks show, the sheep and goat growers gathered to pick up fireworks scraps July 5 at Highland Cemetery. Related
4-H Sheep and Goat Club meets Feb. 1
February 10, 2010 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The second 4-H Sheep and Goat Club meeting of the year was held Feb. 1. Aly Ridings called roll. The group has $500.16 and decided to do the sheep lead as a community […]
Leave a Reply