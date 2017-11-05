4-H Councils, CSU Extension host first annual ‘Night at Hogwarts’

Natosha Clatterbaugh helped this young wizard find his perfect wand match at Ollivander’s Wand Shop.
Dawn Jastrem (and her bowtruckle) raised funds for the 4-H garden club.
This young lady tried her hand at Dobby’s Sock Sorting booth.
Cold weather didn’t deter delighted boys and girls from taking a ride on Meeker’s very own Hogwarts Express.
Competitive 20 minute Quidditch matches were played throughout the night.
“Magical” experiments and skits were part of the free STEM booth manned by the House of Ravenclaw.
Sorting Hat cupcakes were just one of the culinary delights available.

Caitlin Walker photos

