4-H enrollment and sledding party Jan. 5

Meeker | Current and new 4-H members join us Jan. 5 from 4-7:30 p.m. for sledding and tubing at Paintbrush Park followed by chili and hot chocolate at the RBC Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Please bring your own sled. The CSU extension agent, 4-H program director and local 4-H leaders will be on hand to answer questions. For more information call 970.878.9490
