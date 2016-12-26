Shelby Burke to graduate

MEEKER | Shelby Burke of Meeker is a candidate to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree during Chadron State College’s winter commencement on Dec. 16. More than 140 candidates are scheduled to receive their undergraduate degrees in the Chicoine Center at 4 p.m. Bruce Hoem, a professor in the counseling, psychology and social work department, will speak at the undergraduate ceremony.

