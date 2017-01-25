Days Gone By: January 19, 2017

The Meeker Herald

— 100 years ago

– When a man makes money his god, there’s the devil to pay.

– There is a little saying that seems appropriate, “Get acquainted with your neighbor, you might like him.”

– John Kenney, one of Rangely’s prominent citizens, was attending to business matters at the county seat Monday.

– Past week was the best ice-making weather we have had this winter; but most people had already “harvested” all they needed. Fact is, we do not need as much ice now as in the good old days when the fluid that cheers was in evidence.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Katie Ann Grady made her debut into the world at 7:55 p.m. in Pioneers Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and accepted laurels as the first baby of the community for 1967. Katie Ann is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Grady. Two other January babies have arrived at Pioneers Hospital in the past week. A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. George Sutton at 1:55 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15. He has been named Mark Wayne Sutton. Monday, Jan. 16, at 11:58 p.m., little Julie Kay Dunham arrived, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Dunham. If the baby business continues at this rate in 1967, we’ll be able to report more than the 99 born in 1966.

– Phil Jensen, Meeker High School junior student, who plays first trumpet in the Meeker High band, was recently chosen to play in the Colorado State College Honor Band in Greeley.

– Willard Simms, general manager of the National Western Stock Show, was honored last week when he was named “Rodeo Man of the Year” by the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

– Robert Kracht, elected Rio Blanco County Sheriff Nov. 8, took over county law enforcement duties Tuesday.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The 1992 Pioneers Hospital “New Year’s Baby” belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Brice Glasscock. Cameron Duvall, a healthy 7 lb. boy, arrived this past Sunday, Jan. 12 with both mother and son doing well.

– Meeker’s veterinarian, Dr. Paul Neilson and his wife Renae, Rio Blanco County Assessor, are the proud new parents of a daughter who was born last Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 2:48 a.m. in Grand Junction.

– Sarah Levy, of Mount Kisco, a 10th grader at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn., was given a general commendation during an award ceremony in December. Sarah resides in Mount Kisco, N.Y., with her parents, William and Marcia Levy, summer residents of the White River Valley.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Hugh Caldwell, beginning his 29th year as county commissioner, was named chairman of the board Tuesday at the annual reorganizational meeting. William Murray was named chairman pro tem, Ivo Shults is the retiring chairman.

– Editorial: Hopes for 1967—More money spent with Rangely merchants instead of in Vernal, Grand Junction, Denver, Salt Lake City and other out-of-town locations. The stores are here for your convenience. Don’t support them and they won’t be here long. An early spring and a long summer with an avalanche of construction and improvements to the town. Each business and professional man or woman in Rangely taking an active part in the Area Chamber of Commerce. Continued growth of Rangely College. The Rangely Dam Project becoming a reality in spite of all opposition. Accelerated drilling in the area with oil production continuing to rise. Several new businesses in the town with accompanying payroll, required housing for employees, etc. Anything that makes for progress. Does anyone have any workable ideas?

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Ariel Lynette Medina was born at 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 8, 1992, making her the first baby at Rangely Hospital for 1992.

– Snow surveys conducted by the USDA-Soil Conservation Service on Jan 1, 1992, indicate that snowpack accumulations across most of Colorado are near average.

Like this: Like Loading...