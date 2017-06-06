The new flagpole at Highland Cemetery rose to attention last Thursday afternoon despite a round of thunder and lightning. The new pole is designed to withstand hurricane-force winds up to 180mph. An early morning wind gust last month snapped the previous pole in half. Besides sporting the gold eagle, affectionately named “Mike” in honor of cemetery director Mike Jones, the new flag will sport a slightly smaller flag than the previous one, in order to reduce some of the weight and pressure on the pole in high wind conditions.

Niki Turner photos

