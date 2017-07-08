Mountain bike clinics July 14-15

MEEKER | Join Blair Seymour, the development program director and cycling program director for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, as she shares her passion for teaching and educating all ages in the sport of mountain biking on July 14 (youth and coaches) or July 15 (adults). She is an outdoor enthusiast who has been teaching in Steamboat since 1992. The clinics’ main topics include bike safety, braking, how to ride on different surfaces, and ultimately the pure joy of the sport. Participants must have a hand brake bike with at least three gears and a helmet. Full finger gloves, knee and elbow pads, sunglasses, sunscreen and water are highly recommended. Sign up today, space is limited. Clinic cost is $30 (increases to $35 after July 11). Youth (7-17) will meet on July 14 from 9 a.m.-noon, coaches/parents who want to teach their kids (18+) will meet July 14 from 2-5 p.m., and adults (18+) will meet July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register or get more information at the Meeker Recreation Center or by calling 970-878-3403.

Like this: Like Loading...