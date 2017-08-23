Days Gone By: August 17, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– May we always look upon the faults of others with the same eye we look upon our own.

– Nearly every night for the past two months from one to six auto parties have camped in our town park. The town government should have the park put in better condition for the accommodation of the auto traveling public.

– Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24-25, is the date of the ninth annual Apple Pie Day, at Rifle. Two days of a continual round of pleasure with all the apple pie and coffee you desire.

– F.M. Sterry of Buford spent a couple of days in town for part of the week, most of the time in the hands of Dr. Taylor, dentist.

– Edna L. Stephens, special representative of the Gossard Corset Co., will be at J.W. Hugus & Co. store, Wednesday, Aug. 22, where she will be pleased to meet the ladies of Rio Blanco County, who are interested in perfect fitting corsets. This will give you and opportunity to be fitted to your own particular corset without extra charge.

– Mrs. Mina Coltharp Nichols, of Rangely, spent the week with Meeker friends.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– About 40 Rio Blanco County residents appeared Friday evening at the RAD-Yellow Jacket board’s public meeting to promote a domestic water line system.

– The biggest reunion in Smith family history was held in Meeker over the weekend of Aug. 12 and 13, as relatives from all over the United States joined the Meeker families for a grand total of 46 descendants and relations of original Meeker settlers David and Mary Smith.

– Mr. and Mrs. Ray McKee recently moved to Aspen where Mr. McKee after receiving his discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, accepted a position in law enforcement work with the Aspen Police Department. Ray is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie McKee, his wife the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Dunbar, all of Meeker.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Craig Paschal is set to start teaching seventh grade language arts at Barone Junior High.

– Whether to levy extra mills, with or without and election, will be the subject of a special board of education workshop. Re-1 school district enrollment: Meeker High School—220; Barone Middle School—206; Elementary School—353.

– Colowyo received the Sentinels of Safety award Thursday with applause and steady dinners all around. The company gathered employees from all areas of the mining operation to celebrate the award with steaks grilled by mine executives.

– The livestock sales at the fair topped $104,804 this year.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Transportation superintendent Earl Schmid gets the new Panther bus in shape for its first trip this fall, to Grand Junction for the football opener on Sept. 9. The big green and white conveyance replaces the old converted Greyhound which served Re-4 for almost 15 years and was a familiar sight all over northwest Colorado during that time.

– Curb and gutter installation on Rio Blanco Avenue is almost completed and contractor Fred Sperber will move his crew to South Street to begin work there next week.

– Get ready to lick 6¢ postage stamps for first class letters. In 10 years the price of a stamp has gone from 3 cents to 6 cents. The cost of mailing the TIMES will be increased 300 percent if the present recommendations are followed.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– All Rangely citizens are invited to meet at the stop light on Main St. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m. for a community calendar photo.

– Rangely Liquor won the men’s fast pitch league tournament with teammates Eldon Paczkowski, Bobby Brenton, Kelly Brown, Jerry LeBleu, Ty Neiberger, Dave Baisen, Matt Hammer, John Larson, David Maybury and Bert Key.

– Town survey results: My house has been here 17 years. No sidewalks yet. Maybe some day. I’ve been told for 15 years now.

