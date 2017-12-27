Days Gone By: December 21, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– LOST—Between Joe Ralston’s and Meeker, two black skirts and waist to ladies overall suit. Call at this office.

– At the home of Mr. and Mrs. David Smith on Saturday, Dec. 15, Mr. Elmer W. McGruder and Miss Lura Swarts were united in holy matrimony by the Rev. Philip Nelson of St. James’ church.

– Hardness of heart is equally as dreadful a quality and works as much damage as softness of the head.

– When a man gets wrong himself he tries his best to think he is right and everybody else is wrong.

– Mr. and Mrs. Tom Ruckman of the Park were in Tuesday doing their Christmas shopping.

– Tom Scott, our live real estate man, left Tuesday for a short visit to his old home in Kentucky.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Thanks to Dr. Dave Eskelson and Orville Romersberger, the rope ski tow at 9-Mile Hill was put into operation last week and is now ready for full time use during the approaching holiday. Dr. Eskelson said there is a good foot and a half or more of packed snow for excellent skiing.

– Police Chief James Marinelli told the Herald Tuesday that Pine Street hill between Fifth and Sixth has been barricaded for the protection of the sledders on that street.

– The Dale Jens home on the corner of Fourth and Cleveland was first place winner in the Christmas Home Decoration contest. Mr. and Mrs. Jens will receive a Sunbeam party percolator.

– Dear Santa, Would you please bring me a rifle and batman suit? Thank you, Love Tracy Tate.

– Dear Santa, My name is Shelley Martin. I am five years old. I have been a very good girl and I would like dollie bunk beds, a sled, Little Biddle pup, a birthstone ring and a pretty baby doll. Please tell your reindeer Hello for me and have a Merry Christmas. Shelley Martin.

– Dear Santa, Would you please bring me a snocone machine? Katie Proctor- Dear Santa, Would you please bring me a BB gun and farm set? Thank you, Love, Jamie Amick.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Gerald T. Morris has been playing Santa Claus since his fifth grade principal asked for a volunteer to entertain the first grade Christmas party. That was 38 Christmases ago and Morris can’t remember how many suits and beards he’s worn out since.

– J.H. Sheridan reports that the most spectacular lights in town are up at his parents’ house at the end of Sulphur Creek Road.

– Rocky Mountain Bowstrings announced the winners in the junior division for the fall 1992 league. Shown are (left to right): Brett Berthelson, first place; Vernie McBride, second; Jeb Berthelson, fourth place; and Mike Hackett, manager of Rocky Mountain Bowstrings. Not pictured is Levi Pakuer, third place.

– Meeker wrestling coach Mike Tate said he learned a valuable lesson years ago from former Meeker head coach Bill Turner: Take the young kids to the big tournaments so they’ll know what to expect.

The Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– A free movie will be shown at the Campus Theatre Saturday afternoon for all area youngsters. The movie is sponsored by the Rangely merchants.

– Two weeks ago the Ski Club took their first trip to Aspen Highlands for a day of skiing. The Ski Club would like to thank Mr. Clark and Mr. McCluskey for sponsoring the trip and Mr. Van Cleave for getting up early and driving the bus.

– Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Rector took Lloyd’s mother, Mrs. Willa Rector, to Grand Junction last week to visit her grandson and family, Mr. ad Mrs. Jim Carstens.

– Edwin Chase was installed Worshipful Master of Rangely Lodge No. 175 A.F. and A.M. at the meeting on Dec. 11. Other officers installed were James Daggett, Senior Warden: D.O. Hale, Senior Deacon; Lloyd Tucker, Junior Warden; Clyde Boughton, Junior Deacon; Gordon Byers, Senior Steward; Paul Breshears, Junior Steward; Harry Hoff, Marshal; Don Wilson, Tiler; Fred Nichols, Treasurer; and Guy Gerry, Secretary.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The 1993 county budget will be a total of $11,649,132 and this compares to $13,214,332 for 1992.

– Bill and Kathy Barnard of Rangely received the “Excellence in Grazing Management Award” from the Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management.

– Colorado motorists are receiving their usual Christmas present in the form lower average gasoline prices, according to the latest survey by the American Automobile Association. Statewide (full service in parentheses): regular $1.27 ($1.30); unleaded $1.28 ($1.31). Grand Junction: regular n/a (n/a), unleaded $1.17 ($1.37).

Like this: Like Loading...