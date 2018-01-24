Days Gone By: January 18, 2018

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– The war will be a blessing in one respect if it succeeds in making a lot of rich old tightwads dig down and cough up. They are the parasites that must be jarred loose and compared with them the hard-hearted banker is an angel of mercy in overalls.

– The high school committee has decided to drop the study of German from the course of study. The study of French was substituted. Miss Harris will teach French.

– A Chicago dispatch says: From the Rocky Mountains to the Alleghenies and from the Gulf of Mexico to Hudson Bay, the most terrible storms in more than 50 years has paralyzed transportation and cut off entire cities and states from all communication with the outside world.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– During the year 1967, 95 babies were born to residents of Rio Blanco County, for an average of one baby nearly every four days.

– Meeker School has a new ski training program started for anyone wanting to learn to ski. Don Blanke and Dick Flaherty will devote their time to teaching these individuals the basic things about skiing. This program will be given every other Wednesday for about six to eight weeks depending on conditions.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Whether or not to allow administrators, staff and volunteer coaches to smoke while supervising children in school-sponsored activities was the focus of a lengthy discussion at the Meeker School District Board’s regular Tuesday night meeting.

– Joe and Ellen Nieslanik are happy to announce the arrival of their new baby boy. Jacob Stephen Nieslanik was born on Dec. 28, 1992 at 3:38 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– The tremendous inflation we have experienced in the past 25 years is a direct result of the “Everything for everybody regardless of the consequences.” The cost of a hospital room has gone from an average of $5.73 in 1941 to six times that amount in 1967. In the same period men’s haircuts have gone up 300 percent, men’s suits 200 percent, and a loaf of bread 200 percent. Government payrolls have gone up 75 percent since 1960 while the number of civilian government employees has increased 25 percent.

The Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– At about 4 p.m. on Monday the 18th, the Mike Long household was stirred to a frenzy. Thoughts of new costumes, musical arrangements and choreography was filling Roxie Long’s head. Country Jam had just called to confirm Roxie would be performing the end of June for four days with some of the top country stars in the nation.

