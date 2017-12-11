7th graders from Rangely end season

RANGELY | Coming off the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30, the seventh grade Rangely Panthers boys’ team took on Altamont in Altamont, Utah. The Panthers struggled to get going early and ended up losing 45-6.

On Dec. 2, the team traveled to Steamboat for the district tournament. The first game on the docket was a “7A” game against Steamboat. Rangely ended up losing 48-13. The second game was against Meeker for third place in the “A” bracket. It was a nail-biter going into overtime where the Panthers ended up winning 30-29.

The third game was a “B” game against Steamboat in which the Panthers ended up losing 27-22. The last game of the day was against the Meeker B team which the Panthers lost 39-23.

Like this: Like Loading...