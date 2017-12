RBC | The Rangely eighth grade girls’ basketball team traveled to Meeker last Thursday. The Cowboys were a pretty even match for the Panthers. The teams were tied at the half with a score of 10-10. The game ended without a win for the Panthers with a final of 15-20. Mary Scoggins was top scorer with five points, Chloe Goshe with four, Shawna Lapp with two and Adelynn Halcomb with two. The Panthers will not play again until after the holiday break on Jan. 13 in Meeker.

