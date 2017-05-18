Accident on Hwy. 13

May 18, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County 0

RBC | A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi tanker Tuesday on Colorado State Highway 13 closed the road in both directions at mile marker 15 between Meeker and Rifle.
There were two fatalities reported by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a 79-year-old Colorado man and a 59-year-old Utah man. The victims’ names had not been released as of press time.

