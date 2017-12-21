ACCIDENT: Two-car crash on Hwy. 13

December 21, 2017 Niki Turner County, Meeker 0

RBC | A collision between a Ford truck and a minivan of unknown make sent one person to the hospital via flight-for-life Thursday afternoon and closed Hwy. 13 in both directions for several hours.

Colorado State Patrol Officer Rob Madden said dispatch was notified of the accident at 3:27 p.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 11 between Rifle and Meeker. One individual was flown out by helicopter with unknown injuries. It’s unknown if the injured party was in the truck or the minivan, or the condition of the other occupants.

The two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions. The CSP is conducting an investigation into the crash.

Road conditions at the time of the accident were icy and snow-packed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

