Accidental death of infant

RBC | A 4-month-old infant, Keeana Stewart, died of accidental asphyxiation near Trappers Lake last Thursday. The family, visiting from out of state, was on a hunting trip.

The infant’s father called 911 at 9:26 p.m. and reported they found their infant daughter unresponsive after they laid her down to sleep.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to the camp site, located near mile marker 43 on County Road 8.

The infant was taken to Pioneers Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. An investigation by the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, county coroner and the District Attorney’s office determined the cause of death was accidental asphyxiation.

