Ace Trucking and Watt’s Ranch Market softball teams undefeated

MEEKER I The second half of the Coed Softball League sponsored by the ERBM Recreational and Parks District started Monday and after Wednesday’s games (played after press time), only one team of seven will be undefeated. Games are played Mondays and Wednesdays at Paintbrush Park, with two games starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by two more games at 7:30 p.m. The annual tournament will start August 7.

Two weeks ago, it was incorrectly written in this newspaper, by this reporter, that Ace Trucking was the defending softball champions when actually Ripped Shorts won the title for the first time last year, giving Ace Trucking second; we regret the error.

Ace Trucking and newcomer Watt’s Ranch Market played for the first time this season Wednesday, both were undefeated and Ripped Shorts started Wednesday’s games with a 4-2 record.

Edge Salon had a 3-4 record, while The Flatliners are 2-5, The Warriors are 1-5 and Fat & Happy have yet to win a game this season.

Six of the seven teams will play Monday, July 17, starting at 6:30 p.m., on both fields at Paintbrush Park.

