Activity in Rangely to pick up with Chevron turnaround

RANGELY | With preparations for Chevron’s Rangely Gas Plant Turnaround well under way, locals can expect to see increasing activity in the next two months.

According to Cary Baird, Chevron’s policy, government and public affairs field representative, the primary purpose of the turnaround is to both inspect the gas plant as well as perform needed maintenance. “While doing this, we will also capture the opportunity to inspect and repair or even replace equipment and machinery across the field that are vital to the production of oil and gas,” Baird said.

This maintenance will require that the plant and much of the Chevron field be shut down for several weeks. “A turnaround is performed when the work requires a longer-term effort in which the plant operations are shut down and well systems are shut-in. In fact, all wells in the field will be shut-in for at least part of the turn around,” Baird said.

While Chevron has been in the planning stages of the turnaround for several months, they expect activity to pick up this month, with an estimated 500 temporary workers coming into Rangely in early June.

“During the turnaround, it is anticipated that we will have three to four weeks of high activity, followed by a gradual decrease in work,” Baird said.

While some of the contracted workers are expected to bring their own accommodations, Baird anticipates that the towns of Rangely, Dinosaur, Vernal and Meeker will all experience increased demand for lodging and meals.

While Chevron plans to use a bussing system to get workers to the site, they still urge locals to be cautious of the increased traffic both near the Chevron site and around the town of Rangely.

