MEEKER | The deadline for submitting a response to the Meeker Adventure Center Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is 5 p.m. MST, July 10. Respondents can get ore information on the requirements for the RFQ from the checklist at bit.ly/2tjwrxx or at meekeradventure.com/rfq/. Interested firms should submit one electronic copy of their response in PDF format to: Kelby Bosshardt, Better City, LLC, 1100 Country Hills Dr., Ste. 100, Ogden, Utah, 84403 or via email to kelby@bettercity.us

Like this: Like Loading...