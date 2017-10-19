Algae problem meeting Oct. 20

RBC | The next county work group meeting on the White River algae problem has been postponed until Oct. 20. The time of the meeting has yet to be decided. Call Keely Winger, Administrative Staff Assistant, Rio Blanco County, keely.winger@rbc.us, 970-878-9582 for more information.
