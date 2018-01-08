Algae Technical Committee meets Jan. 11

MEEKER | The next meeting of the White River Algae Technical Committee is Jan. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the county courthouse conference room No. 1. The public is welcome to attend these meetings. Please review the minutes, meeting information and reports that are all on the White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts’ website under the White River Algae Working Group tab. The primary focus of this meeting will be finalizing the scope of work for the USGS to move forward after input from the last meeting and studies that have been done by CPW and Hydro Solutions (reports on website). The group will also be discussing funding for the project. Again, agenda and meeting details will be provided closer to the meeting date.
