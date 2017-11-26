All-Conference Panthers … November 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely Sports, Sports 0 Rangely High School Panthers awarded all-conference titles for football including Drew Brannan, honorable mention; Tytus Coombs, first team; Grady Nielsen, first team; Riley Boydstun, first team. For cross-country, Patrick Scoggins was named to the all-conference first team. For volleyball: Kassidee Brown, honorable mention; Marlena Miller, honorable mention; Skylar Thacker, honorable mention; Katelyn Brown, first team; Sarah Connor, first team. Matt Scoggins photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply