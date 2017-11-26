All-Conference Panthers …

November 26, 2017

Rangely High School Panthers awarded all-conference titles for football including Drew Brannan, honorable mention; Tytus Coombs, first team; Grady Nielsen, first team; Riley Boydstun, first team. For cross-country, Patrick Scoggins was named to the all-conference first team. For volleyball: Kassidee Brown, honorable mention; Marlena Miller, honorable mention; Skylar Thacker, honorable mention; Katelyn Brown, first team; Sarah Connor, first team. Matt Scoggins photo

