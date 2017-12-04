All-State Panthers… December 4, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely Sports, Sports 0 Rangely High School senior Patrick Scoggins (center) was names to the Colorado all-state first team in cross country. Seniors Sarah Connor and Katelyn Brown were named to the all-state honorable mention for volleyball. Matt Scoggins photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
