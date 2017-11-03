An upriver outing…

November 3, 2017

Sherry Jordan and Doris Welle were treated to a trip upriver and a special picnic, complete with candles and tablecloth, by photographer Jack Mohnhaupt and his girlfriend last weekend. From all appearances, the two ladies had a wonderful time. Jack Mohnhaupt photo

