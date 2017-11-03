An upriver outing… November 3, 2017 Caitlin Walker Meeker, Slider 0 Sherry Jordan and Doris Welle were treated to a trip upriver and a special picnic, complete with candles and tablecloth, by photographer Jack Mohnhaupt and his girlfriend last weekend. From all appearances, the two ladies had a wonderful time. Jack Mohnhaupt photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
