Annual free fishing weekend June 3-4

RBC | The fish are starting to bite at waters all around the state. To give everyone an opportunity to get out and get some hits, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting anglers of all ages to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 3 to 4. The free fishing weekend is a great way to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s extensive opportunities to fish for a myriad of cold and warm water fish species.​

There are many resources that Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website offers to help those interested in fishing throughout the state:

– Fishing Report—This report offers a weekly fishing report from lakes all around Colorado

– Fishing Atlas—This is an interactive map that shows the many waters people can fish in Colorado

– 101 Places to Take a Kid Fishing—this webpage has an interactive map showing all of the possible places to take a kid fishing

– Stocking Report—The stocking report shows lakes, ponds and rivers that have been stocked with catchable (9-12 inch) trout in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds the public that although a license is not required on Free Fishing Weekend, all other rules and regulations will apply. Anglers should consult the Colorado Fishing Brochure for specific regulations and restrictions.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased online. Anglers may also purchase a fishing license over the phone by calling 800-244-5613. To purchase a license online or for more information.

Last year more than 1 million fishing licenses were sold in Colorado. The sale of fishing licenses allows CPW to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in Colorado.

