Annual Kenney Reservoir Fishing Derby results and photos

RANGELY | With 94 registered and more than $5,000 in sponsored cash and prices, the annual Kenney Reservoir Fishing Derby was a resounding success. Prizes included gift certificates, merchandise, cash, ice cream, youth and adult fishing equipment, and more.
Youth Results
6 and under
Longest fish
Kylor Henson 14-7/8” channel catfish
longest crappie
Hailey Armstrong 8-7/8” black crappie
Longest Trout
Samantha Guzman 12-1/2” rainbow trout
7-10 years old
Longest Fish
Cash Leischer-Fromang 26-1/2” 8.4 lbs carp
Longest Crappie
1st Place Corbin Nelson 10-1/2” black crappie
2nd Place Kolbee Files 9” black crappie
11-15 years old
Longest Crappie
1st Place Nathan Sherman 12-1/4” black crappie
2nd Place Braxton Hall 9-3/8” black crappie
3rd Place Adin Whiston 9” black crappie
Team and Individual Results
Heaviest Stringer
3rd Place
Team M&M 14.6 lbs. (Matt, Miranda, Nevaeh, and Kira Casto)
2nd Place
Team Fromang Fishing Fanatics 28.2 lbs. (Roxie and Jacob Fromang and Cash Leischer Fromang)
1st Place
Team Sherminators 35.9 lbs. (Joseph, Rebekah and Nathan Sherman, and Corbin Nelson)
Shortest Fish
Lucas Lee 2-7/8” Green Sunfish
Overall Derby Longest FisH
Cash Leischer Fromang 26-1/2” carp
Overall Derby Longest Trout
Brent Bland 13-9/16” rainbow trout
Overall Longest Crappie
Nathan Sherman 12-1/4” black crappie
