Annual Kenney Reservoir Fishing Derby results and photos

RANGELY | With 94 registered and more than $5,000 in sponsored cash and prices, the annual Kenney Reservoir Fishing Derby was a resounding success. Prizes included gift certificates, merchandise, cash, ice cream, youth and adult fishing equipment, and more.

Youth Results

6 and under

Longest fish

Kylor Henson 14-7/8” channel catfish

longest crappie

Hailey Armstrong 8-7/8” black crappie

Longest Trout

Samantha Guzman 12-1/2” rainbow trout

7-10 years old

Longest Fish

Cash Leischer-Fromang 26-1/2” 8.4 lbs carp

Longest Crappie

1st Place Corbin Nelson 10-1/2” black crappie

2nd Place Kolbee Files 9” black crappie

11-15 years old

Longest Crappie

1st Place Nathan Sherman 12-1/4” black crappie

2nd Place Braxton Hall 9-3/8” black crappie

3rd Place Adin Whiston 9” black crappie

Team and Individual Results

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place

Team M&M 14.6 lbs. (Matt, Miranda, Nevaeh, and Kira Casto)

2nd Place

Team Fromang Fishing Fanatics 28.2 lbs. (Roxie and Jacob Fromang and Cash Leischer Fromang)

1st Place

Team Sherminators 35.9 lbs. (Joseph, Rebekah and Nathan Sherman, and Corbin Nelson)

Shortest Fish

Lucas Lee 2-7/8” Green Sunfish

Overall Derby Longest FisH

Cash Leischer Fromang 26-1/2” carp

Overall Derby Longest Trout

Brent Bland 13-9/16” rainbow trout

Overall Longest Crappie

Nathan Sherman 12-1/4” black crappie



