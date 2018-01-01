Anthem … January 1, 2018 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0 Meeker High School produces many multi-talented students and provides them several opportunities to showcase their talents, whether it be on the court, cheering from the sidelines or singing the National Anthem before a ball game. Above, Madeline Amack, Sierra Williams and Shelby Steele. Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply