Applicants sought for noxious weed management grants

RBC | The Colorado Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for 2017 Noxious Weed Management grants. This year, the Department plans to award more than $755,000 in grant funds to organizations and associations for projects that focus on controlling the state’s designated noxious weeds. Of that amount, over $105,000 are from the U.S. Forest Service’s State and Private Forestry program. These grants, which are administered through CDA, support projects that reduce noxious weed infestations occurring close to Forest Service-managed lands.
