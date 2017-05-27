Area campgrounds opening just in time for Memorial Day weekend

RBC | Despite snow and rain across much of the White River National Forest for the month of May, the summer season is fast approaching. Most campgrounds across the Forest officially opened May 19 with a few exceptions such as the higher elevation campgrounds and campgrounds in Summit County experiencing spring snowfall.

It is a priority of the Forest to provide high-quality recreational experiences. The White River National Forest offers 68 family campgrounds, six group sites, 17 picnic areas and 26 other developed sites such as interpretive sites, overlooks and boat launches. These facilities provide space for recreational enjoyment during the late spring, summer and fall seasons.

Fees at most of our concession-operated campgrounds have slightly increased since last year to help offset the increased costs of the higher minimum wage that was implemented Jan. 1, 2017, in Colorado. Please view a list of campgrounds and associated fees here: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/whiteriver/campgrounds

A few things to remember for your camping trip:

n Remember, a food storage order is in place for developed recreation sites and designated dispersed sites on the Aspen, Sopris, Eagle, Holy Cross, Rifle and Blanco Ranger Districts. Food and all attractants (garbage, pet food, beverages etc.) must be acceptably stored either by hanging, sealed inside containers inside vehicles, sealed inside a bear-resistant container or canister while outside of vehicles or stored within a food locker if available at the site.

n Seeing a wild black bear or moose is an exciting and memorable experience. When visiting, recreating or living in or near black bear or moose country, it is always important to be aware that you may encounter one of these animals at any time. Most conflicts between people and black bears or moose are the result of people approaching too closely, or allowing a bear to obtain garbage and pet/livestock feeds.

n Please keep dogs on leash while in the campground or at the trailhead.

n Be careful with fire and make sure it is dead out before leaving your campsite. Please do not leave your fire unattended even for a brief minute.

n Keep an eye on the weather. Afternoon thunderstorms can build suddenly and bring lightning or high winds. Carry appropriate clothing when out on an excursion and seek shelter if a storm is approaching. Watch for falling trees or tree limbs.

Campgrounds can be reserved up to 240 days in advance. Group campsites can be reserved 12 months in advance. Make your reservation soon at www.recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.

Camping is fun for all, the Forest encourages you to take a child camping so they can connect with nature and explore and experience the spectacular views in the White River National Forest. The Forest is all yours to explore, enjoy and care for. The White River National Forest is the most visited national forest in the nation with approximately 2.3 million acres of recreational opportunities.

