Art Award …

The Adams State University Art Department Hatfield Gallery Juried Regional High School Exhibition includes Adams State scholarships for awards given to the top three artworks.

Riley Pertile from Meeker High School will receive a $1,000 scholarship to Adams State for first place, an etching titled “Aspen Trees.” Second place, $750 scholarship, went to Valentin Rosas, also from Meeker High School, for his pen drawing “Calavera;” and third place includes a $500 scholarship to Derek Medina from Monte Vista High School, for his pinhole photo “Rays.”

The exhibit continues through Dec. 15. Hatfield Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For information call the Art Department Office at 719-587-7823.

COURTESY PHOTO

Like this: Like Loading...