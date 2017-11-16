Art exhibit at Coal Creek School tomorrow and Saturday

MEEKER | Mary “Maym” Strang Cunningham’s original artwork is the subject of an exhibit at the Coal Creek School Friday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music, food, printmaking demonstrations and more. For more information, call Maym Cunningham at 970-465-6495 or Ellen Nieslanik at 970-210-1125.

Like this: Like Loading...