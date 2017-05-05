Arts and Cultural Council meets May 8

May 5, 2017 Herald Times Staff News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council (MACC) will meet on Monday May 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Heritage Culture Center at 517 Park Ave. MACC is providing high quality performing arts entertainment for the Meeker Community but needs help and participation by community volunteers in order to enjoy these great opportunities in your home town, Please get involved, support and participate in this worthwhile effort. Your help is needed. Youth, adults and seniors are welcome and invited to participate and help plan exciting performing and fine arts activities such as dinner theatres, performing arts outreach seminars, support of school and ERBM Recreation and Parks District drama programs, community events, program planning and much more. For more information email gary@meekerartsandculture.org or visit the MACC page on Facebook at bit.ly/2q3DICv.

