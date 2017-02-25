Avalanche in wilderness claims life of Steamboat Springs resident

MEEKER | In reference to the Feb. 14, 2017, avalanche fatality in Garfield County, Colo., the victim has been identified as Jesse Christensen, 55 years old, a Steamboat Springs resident. Upon being notified of the fatality, the coroner’s office responded to the area of the search and rescue operations in Rio Blanco and Routt Counties.

The search and rescue of a surviving party was completed just before nightfall and the recovery of Christensen had to be suspended until the next day.

Christensen was recovered from the Flat Tops Wilderness area on Jan. 15 at about 1 p.m. with the assistance of Garfield County Search and Rescue through the paid services of a Classic Air Medical helicopter based in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Routt County’s Search and Rescue provided valuable information from their rescue the day earlier that assisted Garfield County personnel in quickly locating and recovering Christensen.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. The manner of death is being investigated as accidental. The cause of death will not be released until after the autopsy.

Our condolences to the Christensen family and the Steamboat community. Furthermore the coroner’s office is grateful for the professional alliances and assistance that were provided by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County Search and Rescue Inc., Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, and Classic Air Medical.

