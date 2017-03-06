Avalanche Rescue Skills class March 8

MEEKER | Avalanche Rescue Skills class in Meeker, Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at Mountain Valley Bank Community Room. $40 per person. All new class on transceivers and rescue techniques taught by Mike Duffy, professional avalanche educator and snowmobiler. Bring your riding partners and avalanche gear to class: transceiver, shovel, probe and pack. Discount offered on avalanche gear for all participants. Call Suzan Pelloni at 970-623-2900 to sign up.
