Ball players honored by Western Slope League

MEEKER | Five Meeker High School baseball players were recently honored by the Western Slope League and recognized by their coaches at the annual banquet. The Cowboys finished the season with a 14-7 record and advanced to the District semifinals before being eliminated.

Senior Ty Gibson was named to the all-conference first team for his play at catcher and classmate Hunter Garcia’s play at short stop was honorably mentioned. Juniors Trapper Merrifield, Doak Mantle and Logan Hughes were all named to the first team for their play at second base, outfield and first base respectively.

Gibson had a batting average of .477 with 14 doubles (tied for the team lead) and 21 RBIs. Gibson also threw out 10 attempted base stealers.

Garcia scored 27 times on 27 hits and batted in 23 runs. Garcia also hit two home runs in his senior season.

Merrifield led the Cowboys with the best batting average of .500, scoring 33 runs on 33 hits, including 17 RBIs. Merrifield also led the team with 24 steals.

Mantle also finished the season with 33 hits, including 14 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Mantle also successfully stole eight bases in the same amount of attempts and he led the team with 34 RBIs.

Hughes averaged .403 at the plate and led the team with four triples. Hughes finished with 39 RBIs and he also hit a ball out of the park for a home run and stole 15 bases in 16 attempts.

“It was a great season for these guys,” Meeker head coach Brian Merrifield said. “They played as a team and left it all on the field every day they suited up. They earned these honors with some very good WSL baseball players from Paonia (2017 state champions) and Hotchkiss. It should be another great season next year and we look to take the next step and get a place in the state tournament.”

Like this: Like Loading...