Ballot drop boxes make it easier than ever to cast your vote

RBC | Voting in this year’s election is going to be as easy as returning a Redbox movie, thanks to new 24/7 ballot drop boxes.

“We believe the boxes will help the voters of our county with convenience, saving postage costs and saving the time it takes to bring the ballot to the office and wait for us to run a copy of the back of the ballot for signature verification purposes,” said Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder Boots Campbell. “We’re calling it, ‘Save Time—Save Money.”

The Meeker box is located at the end of the sidewalk on the west side of the courthouse directly across from the post office. The Rangely box is located inside the west entrance to Rangely Town Hall, which is always open to the public.

The county purchased the drop boxes with a $4,000 grant from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

“We would like to encourage voters to take advantage of the boxes, especially on weekends, evenings after the offices close and early morning before the offices open.”

Ballots were scheduled to be mailed this week and need to be returned, either to a ballot box, a designated polling place, or by mail on or before Nov. 7

Like this: Like Loading...