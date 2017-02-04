Barone Middle School Girls Basketball … February 4, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez BMS Girl's Basketball, Meeker Sports, Sports 0 Some of the girls’ basketball players from Barone Middle School. Back row: eighth graders Sophia Goedert, Mason Holliday, Sierra Gomez, Kelsay Atchley, Hailey Scott, Bentlee Barry, coach Samantha Wilson. Front row: managers Autumn Hobbs and Jayden Overton, seventh grade players Aspen Merrifield and Savannah Mendenhall, manager Cori Mohr and seventh grade player Lhesa Beougher. Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply