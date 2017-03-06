Baseball…

Several of Meeker High School’s baseball players are still playing basketball but 14 showed up Monday, for the first official day of practice for spring sports. The Cowboys will be coached by Brian Merrifield and Donald Blazon and they are scheduled to play their first game against the Roaring Fork Rams in Carbondale at the end of the month. Bobby Gutierrez photo

