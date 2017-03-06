Baseball… March 6, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, MHS Baseball, Sports 0 Several of Meeker High School’s baseball players are still playing basketball but 14 showed up Monday, for the first official day of practice for spring sports. The Cowboys will be coached by Brian Merrifield and Donald Blazon and they are scheduled to play their first game against the Roaring Fork Rams in Carbondale at the end of the month. Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply