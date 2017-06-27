Basketball Camp…

June 27, 2017

Sierra Gomez, Madison Kindler, Kirsten Brown, Karlee Kielsen, Sarina Goedert, Megan Shelton, Kenzie Turner, Kelsey Atchley, Julia Dinwiddie, Matilda Brown and Makenna Burke all attended a basketball tournament last week in Manila. The girls finished third in the silver bracket, beating Moffat County’s varsity in their final game. Head coach Jamie Rogers has scheduled 25 games for her teams during the summer. courtesy photo

