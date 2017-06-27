Basketball Camp… June 27, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker Sports, Sports 0 Sierra Gomez, Madison Kindler, Kirsten Brown, Karlee Kielsen, Sarina Goedert, Megan Shelton, Kenzie Turner, Kelsey Atchley, Julia Dinwiddie, Matilda Brown and Makenna Burke all attended a basketball tournament last week in Manila. The girls finished third in the silver bracket, beating Moffat County’s varsity in their final game. Head coach Jamie Rogers has scheduled 25 games for her teams during the summer. courtesy photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Basketball Camp
