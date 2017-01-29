Benefit auction for Rodney Dunham Feb. 4

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco County Stockgrowers’ Association is organizing a benefit auction for the organization’s current president, Rodney Dunham, who was severely injured in a snowmobile accident.

The auction will take place at the Cattlemen’s Dinner on the evening of Feb. 4 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker.

The group is looking for saleable donations that can be picked up or dropped off at the Meeker General Mercantile. Please contact Becky Dunham at 970-878-3333 with any questions.

Auction items so far include: horse training session for new skills or tune-up, two sides of beef, etching by Mary Cunningham, customized handmade leather item by Janelle Urista, framed and signed print by Vivi Crandall, box of lamb chops, handmade mohair saddle cinch, Lipsense collection, half-lamb, processed and frozen.

Financial donations can be made at Mountain Valley Bank in Meeker or online at GoFundMe.com, for The Rodney Dunham Relief Fund.

