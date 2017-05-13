Bike Rodeo … May 13, 2017 Niki Turner Meeker, Slider 0 These Meeker Elementary School first graders know him as Officer Friendly, as have more than 20 years of students at the annual bike rodeo. Now Meeker’s chief of police, Phil Stubblefield, was back at the school last Thursday once again offering safety instructions, helmets and guiding students through several bicycle obstacle courses. Niki Turner photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Bike RodeoOfficer Friendly
