Bike Rodeo …

May 13, 2017 Niki Turner Meeker, Slider 0

These Meeker Elementary School first graders know him as Officer Friendly, as have more than 20 years of students at the annual bike rodeo. Now Meeker’s chief of police, Phil Stubblefield, was back at the school last Thursday once again offering safety instructions, helmets and guiding students through several bicycle obstacle courses. Niki Turner photo

