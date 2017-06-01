Birth: Tindy Armelle Slaugh

June 1, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Births, Meeker, Milestones 0

Please help parents Josh Slaugh and Perye Walter welcome a new bundle of joy to the world! Tindy Armelle Slaugh, born April 6, 2017, weighed 5.48 lbs. and was 17-1/2 in. long. She was four weeks early but is now a happy bouncing baby! Grandparents are Kent and Kris Walter, and Greg Wallace and Kenda Wallace both from Meeker, Colo. courtesy photo

