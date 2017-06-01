Birth: Tindy Armelle Slaugh June 1, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Births, Meeker, Milestones 0 Please help parents Josh Slaugh and Perye Walter welcome a new bundle of joy to the world! Tindy Armelle Slaugh, born April 6, 2017, weighed 5.48 lbs. and was 17-1/2 in. long. She was four weeks early but is now a happy bouncing baby! Grandparents are Kent and Kris Walter, and Greg Wallace and Kenda Wallace both from Meeker, Colo. courtesy photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
