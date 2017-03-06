Black Powder Blanket Shoot March 25

MEEKER | The Meeker Sportsman’s Club annual Jim Harmon Memorial Black Power Blanket Shoot will be Saturday, March 25. Sign up at 9 a.m., shotgun shoot starts at 10 a.m. Traditional muzzleloaders, black power pistols and in-lines, iron sights only and patch and ball only. Traditional dress encouraged by not required. Open to the public, spectators are welcome. Prizes awarded for three classes: men’s, women’s, and youth 9-14. Call or email Dan Dewitt for info: 970-220-2202.

