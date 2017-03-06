Black Powder Blanket Shoot March 25

MEEKER | The Meeker Sportsman’s Club annual Jim Harmon Memorial Black Power Blanket Shoot will be Saturday, March 25. Sign up at 9 a.m., shotgun shoot starts at 10 a.m. Traditional muzzleloaders, black power pistols and in-lines, iron sights only and patch and ball only. Traditional dress encouraged by not required. Open to the public, spectators are welcome. Prizes awarded for three classes: men’s, women’s, and youth 9-14. Call or email Dan Dewitt for info: 970-220-2202.
Related Articles
Shooting range sight-in days announced
September 13, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The Meeker Sportsman’s Club range will be open during archery season. It will be closed Oct. 13-Nov. 30 except for sight-in days on Oct. 13-14, Oct. 20-21, Nov. 3-4, Nov. 15 and the […]
2nd annual indoor 3D archery shoot
April 18, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
Thanks to several sponsors, new targets were used for the second annual indoor 3D shoot, sponsored by the Meeker Sportsman’s Club. Related
Sportsman’s Club meets tonight
March 5, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
Leave a Reply