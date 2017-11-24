BLM Christmas tree permits on sale

RBC | Permits for cutting Christmas trees on Bureau of Land Management lands within suggested areas of the White River Field Office are now on sale. Permits are $10 per tree and may be purchased at the White River Field Office, 220 E. Market St., Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Permits are also available at the Rio Blanco County Clerk Office in Rangely. Maps of suggested cutting areas are available where permits are sold. Pinyon pine and junipers are the only types of trees that may be cut. The BLM allows three permits per household to be purchased at a time. For more information, call the BLM information desk 970-878-3800.
Related Articles
Draft of county master trails plan presented to the public
June 19, 2014 Heather Zadra 0
RBC I At the last of three public workshops held in Rangely and Meeker June 4 and 5, Fort Collins-based Great Outdoors Consultants (GOC) presented a master plan for a trail system looping around the […]
BLM hosts student art contest
February 29, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado office, in partnership with the Public Lands Foundation and the Center of the American West, will host a juried art contest for Colorado high school students to […]
Christmas tree-cutting permits now available
November 16, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I Permits for cutting Christmas trees on Bureau of Land Management lands within designated areas of the White River Field Office are now on sale. Related
Leave a Reply