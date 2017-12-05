BLM seeks public comment on proposed Wagon Wheel West OHV Trail System in RBC

Special to the Herald Times

rANGELY I The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comments from the public on its environmental assessment of a proposed 364-mile off-highway vehicle trail system primarily in Rio Blanco County.

Rio Blanco County’s proposed Wagon Wheel West OHV Trail System would use mostly existing roads near Rangely, Colo. The proposal includes 220 miles of existing county roads, 141 miles of BLM routes, and three miles of new trail across private land. The BLM’s evaluation and decision focus on the BLM routes.

“The BLM strives to be a good neighbor, and we welcome and value diverse views from the communities we serve,” said BLM White River Field Manager Kent Walter. “Comments on this environmental analysis will be most helpful if received by Dec. 31, 2017.”

The proposal is part of Rio Blanco County’s trails master plan, which seeks to increase trail system-based recreation in the county. In 2016 the County received an OHV grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement the Wagon Wheel West proposal. Recreation on BLM Colorado-managed public lands generated $543 million and supported 4,625 jobs in Fiscal Year 2015.

The environmental assessment and maps are available at go.usa.gov/xnW2d.

Comments may be sent to blm_co_wrfo_tmp@blm.gov or by mail to BLM, White River Field Office, 220 East Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

