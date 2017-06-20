BLM seeks public input on wild horses

RBC | As part of its mission to manage public lands for multiple uses, the Bureau of Land Management has released an environmental assessment (EA) for public review that analyzes removing wild horses from areas outside the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area in northwestern Colorado.

“The BLM is committed to maintaining a healthy wild horse population on healthy rangelands in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area,” said BLM Acting White River Field Manager Lauren Brown.

The BLM manages the area for an appropriate management level of between 135 and 235 wild horses. The current population estimate within the HMA is 454 wild horses.

The EA is a baseline document for potential future wild horse removals outside the HMA over the next several years that could include using helicopters and/or bait- and water-trapping. It specifically includes a proposed helicopter gather this fall to remove 72 wild horses outside the HMA.

The BLM currently estimates there are 210 wild horses outside the HMA within the analysis area, which includes about 773,000 acres. The analysis area and EA do not include the West Douglas Herd Area.

The environmental assessment including maps is available at bit.ly/2rDXBi1.

Public comments will be most helpful to the BLM if received by July 5. Written comments can be mailed to the White River Field Office 220 East Market St., Meeker, CO 81641, or submitted via email to blm_co_wild_horse_management@blm.gov.

Before including any personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

Like this: Like Loading...