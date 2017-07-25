BLM to hold public hearing regarding use of motorized equipment for wild horse control

RBC | As part of the

Administration’s commitment to

make America great through shared

conservation stewardship, the

Bureau of Land Management

Colorado is conducting a public

hearing to discuss the use of motorized

vehicles to monitor and manage

wild horse populations from 5

to 6 p.m. July 28 at the White River

Field Office, 220 E. Market St.,

Meeker, Colo.

The BLM conducts an annual

statewide public hearing to obtain

public comment regarding the use

of any motor vehicles in wild horse

management as outlined in the

Federal Land Policy and

Management Act. Motorized equipment

is used to accomplish a number

of management objectives such

as trapping operations, transporting

horses and burros, and monitoring.

The BLM plans to use helicopter,

fixed-wing aircraft and other

motorized vehicles to estimate population

numbers and obtain seasonal

distribution information for wild

horse herds throughout Colorado.

Helicopters may also assist in gathering

excess wild horses in

Colorado this year, including a proposed

gather of up to 72 wild horses

from private land outside the

Piceance-East Douglas Herd

Management Area (HMA) southwest

of Meeker.

